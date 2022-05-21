22B2001976/Swatting/false reports
CASE#: 22B2001976
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 05-21-22, 1336
INCIDENT LOCATION: Christian Hill Road, Bethel, VT
VIOLATION: Swatting incident, false reports
Victim: Douglas A. Marshall
Age: 43
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from an unknown individual claiming that a family member was actively shooting another individual inside their residence located at 52 Christian Hill Road in the town of Bethel. Vermont State Police units arrived at this residence and through investigation it was determined that the incident did not occur. The incident is being labeled as a “Swatting” call or a 911 call to deceive law enforcement. The homeowners at 52 Christian Hill Road were home and cooperated with police investigation. The investigation into this incident will remain ongoing.
