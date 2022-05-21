22B2001976/Swatting/false reports

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2001976

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 05-21-22, 1336

INCIDENT LOCATION: Christian Hill Road, Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: Swatting incident, false reports

Victim: Douglas A. Marshall

Age: 43

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from an unknown individual claiming that a family member was actively shooting another individual inside their residence located at 52 Christian Hill Road in the town of Bethel. Vermont State Police units arrived at this residence and through investigation it was determined that the incident did not occur. The incident is being labeled as a “Swatting” call or a 911 call to deceive law enforcement. The homeowners at 52 Christian Hill Road were home and cooperated with police investigation. The investigation into this incident will remain ongoing.

People with information should call VSP’s Royalton Barracks at 802-234-9933 or submit a tip anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.