MSAR Government response to European Union report on Macao

MACAU, May 21 - The Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) of the People’s Republic of China expresses strong opposition to the release of the 2021 annual report on the MSAR issued by the European Union (EU).

With regard to Macao’s successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle, the report contains unfounded accusations and counterfactual claims.

The MSAR Government urges the EU to stop immediately its intervention in Macao’s internal affairs, as they are part of China’s domestic affairs.

Since its return to the motherland in 1999, Macao has won worldwide recognition for its successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle, opening a new chapter, the best in history, for its development. Residents of the MSAR have fully enjoyed the rights and freedoms enshrined under the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China and the Basic Law of the MSAR. These accounts are undeniable facts.

With the strong support of the Central Government, along with concerted effort from across the community, Macao will ensure steady progress in the implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics, and welcome the fruition of further achievements.