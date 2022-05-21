Submit Release
News Search

There were 588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,576 in the last 365 days.

MSAR Government response to European Union report on Macao

MACAU, May 21 - The Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) of the People’s Republic of China expresses strong opposition to the release of the 2021 annual report on the MSAR issued by the European Union (EU).

With regard to Macao’s successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle, the report contains unfounded accusations and counterfactual claims.

The MSAR Government urges the EU to stop immediately its intervention in Macao’s internal affairs, as they are part of China’s domestic affairs.

Since its return to the motherland in 1999, Macao has won worldwide recognition for its successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle, opening a new chapter, the best in history, for its development. Residents of the MSAR have fully enjoyed the rights and freedoms enshrined under the Constitution of the People’s Republic of China and the Basic Law of the MSAR. These accounts are undeniable facts.

With the strong support of the Central Government, along with concerted effort from across the community, Macao will ensure steady progress in the implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics, and welcome the fruition of further achievements.

You just read:

MSAR Government response to European Union report on Macao

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.