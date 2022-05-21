St. Albans / Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE# 22A2002540

TROOPER: Audrey Currier

STATION: St. Albans Barracks

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 05/19/22 – 2308 hours

LOCATION: Brosseau Road, Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Ashley Machia

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 19th, 2022 at approximately 2308 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a trespass into and occupied dwelling on Brosseau Rd. in Highgate. Subsequent investigation revealed that Ashley Machia unlawfully and forcefully entered a residence on Brosseau Rd. One of the residents forcefully removed Machia from the residence and called the Vermont State Police. Machia was later located and taken into custody. Machia was transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. She was released on a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 6/20/22

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Yes