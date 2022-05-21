St. Albans / Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE# 22A2002540
TROOPER: Audrey Currier
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT# 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 05/19/22 – 2308 hours
LOCATION: Brosseau Road, Highgate, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Ashley Machia
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 19th, 2022 at approximately 2308 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a trespass into and occupied dwelling on Brosseau Rd. in Highgate. Subsequent investigation revealed that Ashley Machia unlawfully and forcefully entered a residence on Brosseau Rd. One of the residents forcefully removed Machia from the residence and called the Vermont State Police. Machia was later located and taken into custody. Machia was transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. She was released on a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 6/20/22
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
MUG SHOT: Yes