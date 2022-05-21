Submit Release
News Search

There were 632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,597 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans / Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

                

CASE# 22A2002540

TROOPER: Audrey Currier

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                      

CONTACT# 802 524 5993

 

DATE/TIME: 05/19/22 – 2308 hours 

LOCATION: Brosseau Road, Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Ashley Machia

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

                

                On May 19th, 2022 at approximately 2308 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a trespass into and occupied dwelling on Brosseau Rd. in Highgate. Subsequent investigation revealed that Ashley Machia unlawfully and forcefully entered a residence on Brosseau Rd. One of the residents forcefully removed Machia from the residence and called the Vermont State Police. Machia was later located and taken into custody. Machia was transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing. She was released on a citation to appear in court.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 6/20/22    

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

You just read:

St. Albans / Unlawful Trespass

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.