Holonaut Hall of Fame Induction

Holonaut Hall of Fame

Holoportation Team

Aexa Aerospace inducted 15 individuals as holonauts (hologram + astronaut)

Holonauts are the future of space exploration”
— Dr. Fernando De La Peña

HOUSTON, TX, USA, May 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In October 2021, NASA flight surgeon Dr. Josef Schmid, industry partner AEXA Aerospace CEO Dr. Fernando De La Peña Llaca, and their teams were the first humans "holoported" from Earth into space. Combining these images with mixed reality displays such as HoloLens allows users to see, hear, and interact with remote participants in 3D. Holoportation is a type of capture technology that allows high-quality 3D models of people to be reconstructed, compressed, and transmitted live anywhere in real-time; they became the first holonauts (a combination of the words' hologram' and 'astronaut').

In May 2022, Aexa Aerospace inducted 15 individuals as holonauts; inductees received the honor of becoming the first class to enter the U.S. Holonaut Hall of Fame®. During the induction, the holonauts received a certificate encrypted into an NFT (Non-Fungible-Token) to honor them as the future of the new age space race.

Karen Gress
Aexa Aerospace
+1 7132609624
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Holoportation

You just read:

Holonaut Hall of Fame Induction

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Movie Industry, Social Media, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Karen Gress
Aexa Aerospace
+1 7132609624
Company/Organization
Aexa Aerospace
1120 E NASA PKWY #220G
Houston, Texas, 77058
United States
+1 713-260-9624
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Holonaut Hall of Fame Induction
Innovative 3D Telemedicine to Help Keep Astronauts Healthy
La Comunicación Holográfica de AEXA pronto estará disponible para todos
View All Stories From This Author