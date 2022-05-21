Holonaut Hall of Fame Induction

Holonaut Hall of Fame Holoportation Team

Aexa Aerospace inducted 15 individuals as holonauts (hologram + astronaut)

Holonauts are the future of space exploration” — Dr. Fernando De La Peña

HOUSTON, TX, USA, May 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In October 2021, NASA flight surgeon Dr. Josef Schmid, industry partner AEXA Aerospace CEO Dr. Fernando De La Peña Llaca, and their teams were the first humans "holoported" from Earth into space. Combining these images with mixed reality displays such as HoloLens allows users to see, hear, and interact with remote participants in 3D. Holoportation is a type of capture technology that allows high-quality 3D models of people to be reconstructed, compressed, and transmitted live anywhere in real-time; they became the first holonauts (a combination of the words' hologram' and 'astronaut').

In May 2022, Aexa Aerospace inducted 15 individuals as holonauts; inductees received the honor of becoming the first class to enter the U.S. Holonaut Hall of Fame®. During the induction, the holonauts received a certificate encrypted into an NFT (Non-Fungible-Token) to honor them as the future of the new age space race.

