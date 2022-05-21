Submit Release
Fatal airplane crash at Wayne Municipal Airport

WAYNE, NE, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From: Wayne Airport Authority
Contact: Craig Spilker | Phone: 402-525-6353 | craig.spilker@gmail.com

On May 20, 2022, around 645 p.m, a pilot crashed on final approach at the Wayne Airport in Wayne, Nebraska and had what appeared to be a stall spin accident. The plane was solely occupied by its pilot who perished as a result of the crash.

In order to respect the privacy of their family, we are not releasing any details about their identity at this time. Our deepest condolences are extended to all the friends and family of this pilot whom we personally spent time with leading up to today's events.

The NTSB and FAA are currently investigating the incident and our event staff and officials will provide full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident. More details will be provided.

We have made the decision to cancel the remaining events.

Grief resources are being provided to anyone who witnessed this event, but for anyone suffering through the grief anywhere there are resources available through the AOPA Pilot Information Center at https://pic.aopa.org or the AirCraft Casualty Emotional Support Services at http://accesshelp.org/

