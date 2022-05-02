Submit Release
MayDay STOL Drag Races 2022 - The Aviation Event Unlike Any Other Is Back

This May 19th through May 22nd in Wayne Nebraska the aviation event unlike any other is back

WAYNE, NEBRASKA, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wayne Municipal Airport Authority today announced the MayDay STOL Drag Races 2022, an aviation, family fun and outdoor event in Wayne, Nebraska is back for its second year. MayDay STOL Drag Races is an air show and drag race all rolled into one and offers a new way for airplane enthusiasts, and families to enjoy a safe event outdoors taking place this May 19th through May 22nd.

This year we are lucky enough to have nationally recognized and local musical artist, Adam Manoucheri bring his band ‘Aquadog’ to the mainstage for the Saturday night Mayday bash.

“MayDay STOL Drag Races is back and we can’t be happier. We’ve learned a lot from last year’s event, and hopefully the winds hold off this time because we have a lot to show off this year.” Meyer also went on to talk about how MayDay came to be, “MayDay was born from our passion and excitement for all things aviation and a desire to bring a safe, family-friendly and exciting event to the Midwest.” says Travis Meyer, President at Wayne Municipal Airport Authority.

The MayDay STOL Drag Races offer all-ages family fun, with fast paced, high flying, short landing airplane races in a safe outdoor event setting. Local food and drink and vendors will be on-site, along with live music and other events for the whole family to enjoy. Aviation-themed talks, and opportunities to "meet & greet" the pilots and their planes will appeal to spectators with any level of interest in aviation.

Tickets to MayDay STOL Drag Races 2022 are available now for purchase online at www.maydaystol.com starting at just $5 for driving in Spectators. Family discounts are available. There will also be tickets available for purchase each day for walk up traffic.

About:
Wayne Municipal Airport Authority oversees all functions and daily work at the Wayne Municipal Airport (KLCG). The Northeast Nebraska Aviators are a flight club based out of KLCG, that were incorporated with the goals of pushing forward interest in aviation and advocating support and use of the local airport, along with Wayne and the surrounding communities.

Media/Marketing Contact:
MayDaySTOL@gmail.com
CC: Craig Spilker - Craig.Spilker@gmail.com

Travis Meyer
Wayne Municipal Airport Authority
+1 402-369-3227
flywayne.ne@gmail.com
Video from STOL Drag legend Steve Henry that shows what the sport is all about.

