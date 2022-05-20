Operation Lone Star Mission Prepares For Mass Migrant Influx Ahead Of Biden Ending Title 42 Expulsions

TEXAS, May 20 - May 20, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border, stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas, and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.

Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, multi-agency efforts have led to more than 252,000 migrant apprehensions, along with more than 15,000 criminal arrests — and more than 12,00 felony charges. Over 5,000 weapons and over $40 million in currency have been seized. In the fight against fentanyl, DPS has seized over 344 million lethal doses throughout the state.

Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Biden's open border policies.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:

Governor Abbott Meets With Operation Lone Star Agency Partners Ahead Of Biden Ending Title 42 Expulsions

Governor Abbott met with Operation Lone Star agency partners on Friday, May 13 at the Texas State Capitol to discuss Texas' plans for the anticipated mass influx of migrants thanks to President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions. "The Lone Star State remains steadfast in its mission to keep Texans safe," said Governor Abbott.

Governor Abbott Activates Joint Border Security Operations Center In Preparation For Mass Migrant Influx As Biden Ends Title 42 Expulsions

Governor Abbott activated the Joint Border Security Operations Center (JBSOC) and directed DPS, TMD, and Texas Division of Emergency Management to coordinate Texas' response to secure the border in preparation for President Biden's reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions on Monday, May 23. The JBSOC is activated to its highest alert level as the Biden Administration has estimated that the end of Title 42 expulsions will lead to up to 18,000 illegal crossings per day from Mexico into the United States.

WATCH: Governor Abbott Tells Fox News Texas Is "Gearing Up" For Anticipated Migrant Surge As Title 42 Ends Monday

Governor Abbott joined Jesse Watters on Fox News to provide an update on Texas' preparations for the anticipated mass surge of illegal crossings as the Biden Administration continues to push forward with the President's decision to eliminate Title 42 expulsions on Monday, May 23.

WATCH: Governor Abbott On The Ending Of Title 42: "We're Talking About Total Chaos Caused By The Biden Administration"

Governor Abbott tells Newsmax's Greg Kelly that the Biden Administration would be causing "total chaos" at the border by lifting Title 42 expulsions, allowing 6 million illegal crossings per year from Mexico into the United States.

GOVERNOR ABBOTT: Texas Is Taking Unprecedented Action To Secure The Border, Biden Refuses To Enforce Immigration Laws Passed By Congress

"Texas is taking unprecedented action to secure the border because Biden refuses to enforce the immigration laws passed by Congress," said Governor Abbott in a tweet responding to reporter Ali Bradley. Bradley confirmed with DPS that Mexican authorities will come to Texas to be trained by the Texas Military Department on how to install razor wire in areas of interest. Mexican authorities will take the materials back across the border to install in an effort to stop illegal immigration across the Texas-Mexico border.

WATCH: DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez Wants Biden Administration To Know "It's One Thing To Have A Plan On Paper, But You Have To Effect It" To Secure The Border

DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez joined Charles Payne on Fox News earlier this week to share insight on current migrant crossings at the border and provided an update on binational efforts between Texas and Mexico to secure the border. "It's one thing to have a plan on paper," said Lt. Olivarez on DHS Secretary Mayorkas' most recent visit to McAllen. "But you have to effect it."

Operation Lone Star Conducts Binational Operations With Mexican Authorities In Areas Of Interest Along The Rio Grande

Operation Lone Star continues to conduct binational operations with Mexican authorities along the Rio Grande. From the Rio Grande Valley to Eagle Pass, Operation Lone Star is working alongside law enforcement on the Mexican side of the border in preparation for the mass influx of illegal immigration, weapons, drugs, and other illegal contraband anticipated to come into the United States when Title 42 expulsions end on Monday.

VIDEO: DPS Trooper Arrests Human Smuggler During Commercial Vehicle Safety Inspection In Laredo

During a commercial vehicle safety inspection in Laredo, a DPS trooper arrested the driver of a semi-truck who was attempting to smuggle five illegal immigrants from Mexico into Texas.

DPS Intercepts Five Drug Smugglers In Culberson County, Assists U.S. Border Patrol In Locating Additional Illegal Drugs

DPS troopers intercepted five drug smugglers and seized five bundles of marijuana in Culberson County. DPS Aircraft assisted U.S. Border Patrol in locating an additional four bundles of marijuana, totaling 450 lbs of drugs seized.

WATCH: DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez Provides An Update On Binational Border Security Operations With Mexico As End Of Title 42 Expulsions Looms

DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez joined Fox News to provide an update on Texas' preparedness and binational border security operations ahead of Biden's looming Title 42 expulsion deadline. Lt. Olivarez also noted that Texas has began prosecuting criminal trespassers through Operation Lone Star.

WATCH: Fox News Exclusive On 'Rugged And Remote' Big Bend Sector In Eagle Pass

In a Fox News exclusive, correspondent Bill Melugin joins DPS Sgt. Jimmy Morris on the ground in tracking down illegal immigrants and drug smugglers. Melugin and Sgt. Morris found bundles of illegal drugs and, with the help of U.S. Border Patrol, smugglers hiding in a bush.

Texas Air National Guard In Brownsville Continue To Conduct Security Point Operations Along The Rio Grande

Texas Air National Guardsmen assigned to Operation Lonestar in Brownsville continue to conduct security point operations along the Rio Grande. The security points are responsible for spotting illegal border crossings and other criminal activity along the river. Once the illegal activity is identified, the guardsmen alert other Texas Military Department patrols in conjunction with law enforcement partners to interdict and apprehend the criminal elements.

Texas National Guard Tactical Response Unit Patrols The Rio Grande

The Texas National Guard Tactical Response Unit (TRU) continues to patrol along the Rio Grande. The TRU employs multiple types of maritime boats and equipment to maneuver along the river. The boats rely on speed and shallow water capabilities to interdict illegal border crossings and criminal elements. The guard boat unit patrols the Rio Grande alongside DPS and serves as a force multiplier to secure Texas on the frontlines.

Texas National Guard Soldiers Employ Advanced Optics To Interdict, Block Illegal Crossings During Low-Visibility Night Hours In Laredo

The Texas Military Department mobilized mass migration response forces alongside partner agencies in Laredo last week. Troops employed advanced optics to interdict and block illegal border crossings during low-visibility night hours. Soldiers were accompanied by members of DPS, U.S. Border Patrol, and local law enforcement.