Submit Release
News Search

There were 643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,595 in the last 365 days.

Washington Man Arrested for Enticing Bethel Child

May 22, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – Investigators of the Alaska State Troopers working in conjunction with investigators from Homeland Security Investigations and the Spokane Police Department arrested 40-year-old Spokane, Washington resident Brian Kevin Powell on May 19, 2022. Mr. Powell was indicted on May 16, 2022, in Bethel, Alaska on four counts of Enticement of a Minor under AS 11.41.452(a)(1) and 4 counts of Possession of Child Pornography under AS 11.61.127(a). Mr. Powell faces a possible sentence of 15 to 25 years for each count of Possession and 25 to 35 years for each instance of Enticement.

Mr. Powell is currently in custody in Spokane, Washington pending extradition proceedings.

The investigation is ongoing and those with relevant information should contact Sergeant Teague Widmier at (907) 543-2294.

CONTACT: Assistant Attorney General Chris Darnall at (907) 269-6250 or chris.darnall@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Assistant Attorney General Grace Lee or Assistant Attorney General Daniel Cacciatore.

You just read:

Washington Man Arrested for Enticing Bethel Child

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.