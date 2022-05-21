Washington Man Arrested for Enticing Bethel Child

May 22, 2022

(Anchorage, AK) – Investigators of the Alaska State Troopers working in conjunction with investigators from Homeland Security Investigations and the Spokane Police Department arrested 40-year-old Spokane, Washington resident Brian Kevin Powell on May 19, 2022. Mr. Powell was indicted on May 16, 2022, in Bethel, Alaska on four counts of Enticement of a Minor under AS 11.41.452(a)(1) and 4 counts of Possession of Child Pornography under AS 11.61.127(a). Mr. Powell faces a possible sentence of 15 to 25 years for each count of Possession and 25 to 35 years for each instance of Enticement.

Mr. Powell is currently in custody in Spokane, Washington pending extradition proceedings.

The investigation is ongoing and those with relevant information should contact Sergeant Teague Widmier at (907) 543-2294.

CONTACT: Assistant Attorney General Chris Darnall at (907) 269-6250 or chris.darnall@alaska.gov.

