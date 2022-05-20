Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Eight Bills & Vetoes One
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:
- CS/SB 58 – Relief of Yeilyn Quiroz Otero by Miami-Dade County
- CS/SB 70 – Relief of Donna Catalano by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
- CS/SB 74 – Relief of Harry Augustin Shumow by the Public Health Trust of Miami-Dade County d/b/a Jackson Memorial Hospital
- CS/CS/SB 80 – Relief of Christeia Jones, as Guardian of Logan Grant, Denard Maybin, Jr., and Lanard Maybin
- SB 546 – Consumer Finance Loans
- CS/SB 838 – Fire Investigators
- SB 1058 – Property Insurer Reimbursements
- SB 7006 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
Governor DeSantis vetoed the following bill:
- CS/HB 265 – Value of Motor Vehicles Exempt from Legal Process
For the transmittal letters, click here.
