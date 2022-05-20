Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Eight Bills & Vetoes One

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the following bills:

  • CS/SB 58 – Relief of Yeilyn Quiroz Otero by Miami-Dade County

  • CS/SB 70 – Relief of Donna Catalano by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

  • CS/SB 74 – Relief of Harry Augustin Shumow by the Public Health Trust of Miami-Dade County d/b/a Jackson Memorial Hospital

  • CS/CS/SB 80 – Relief of Christeia Jones, as Guardian of Logan Grant, Denard Maybin, Jr., and Lanard Maybin

  • SB 546 – Consumer Finance Loans

  • CS/SB 838 – Fire Investigators

  • SB 1058 – Property Insurer Reimbursements

  • SB 7006 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

 

Governor DeSantis vetoed the following bill:

  • CS/HB 265 – Value of Motor Vehicles Exempt from Legal Process

 

For the transmittal letters, click here.

 

###

