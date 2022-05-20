Premier Horgan welcomes Governor General Mary Simon

CANADA, May 20 - Premier John Horgan welcomed Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and Mr. Whit Fraser, on their first official visit to British Columbia.

“It is an honour to welcome Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General to our province on behalf of all British Columbians,” said Premier Horgan. “Her Excellency is a true inspiration to Canadians, especially as we walk the path of meaningful reconciliation.”

Premier Horgan joined the Honourable Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., Chief Robert Thomas of Esquimalt Nation and Chief Ronald Sam of Songhees Nation to greet the Governor General outside the Parliament Buildings.

The Governor General was welcomed with a performance by the Lekwungen traditional dancers of the Songhees Nation and received a 21-gun salute fired by the 5th (British Columbia) Field Artillery Regiment of the the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery. The Naden Band of Maritime Forces Pacific played the Vice Regal Salute in tribute to her visit.

The Governor General inspected the Guard of Honour, made up of members from Maritime Forces Pacific and Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt, before being escorted into the Parliament Buildings to sign the distinguished visitors’ book and to meet with Premier Horgan.

The official visit also included a meeting with First Nations leaders and a tour of the Orange Shirt display that commemorates those affected by residential school experience and loss.

The Governor General will participate in several events during her visit to B.C.