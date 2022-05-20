Steve Garside Service Award Announcement

The Utah Prosecution Council announced and presented the “Steve Garside Service Award” on April 22, 2022. Steve has contributed to Layton City for decades, as a prosecutor, assistant city attorney and now as the assistant city manager.

This award is presented to a government attorney who embodies the spirit of self-sacrifice as exemplified by Steve Garside. The recipient of this award is someone who is always looks for ways to serve, is the embodiment of professionalism, stands up for mercy and justice and leaves the world just a little bit better than it was before.

Over Steve’s career, he spent thousands of hours on behalf of prosecutors, victims, law enforcement personnel, judges, paralegals, citizens and more. A frequent statement Steve makes is, “Do the right thing for the right reason.”

The Utah Prosecution Council said, “In honor of Steve’s service to UPC, Utah’s prosecutors, public attorneys, the state of Utah, and all others he has served, we are proud to name this award in his honor and present it to him in recognition of his years of dedicated service. ”

Related