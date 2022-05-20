Fish & Game's Youth Outdoor Skills Day event a big success

Idaho Fish and Game's Upper Snake Region was once again able to host their annual Youth Outdoor Skills Day event at Beaver Dick Park near Rexburg this May. Staff, volunteers and attendees were all very exited for the return of this annual event which had experienced some prior cancellations due to Covid. Check out all of the fun activities enjoyed by kids and adults alike as they learn new outdoor skills and get a glimpse into some of the amazing opportunities that Idaho has to offer.

Atlatl Throwing

Kids learning to hit 3D targets using an ancient spear thrower known as an atlatl.

'Bear Aware Trailer'

Bear biologist Jeremy Nicholson teaches about the importance of carrying bear spray while living and recreating in bear country.

Black Powder Rifles

Everyone enjoyed putting their skills to the test with Bob Bottoms and crew at the black powder rifle station. There is nothing quite like the bang of a steel target after making a successful shot.

Citizens Against Poaching Trailer

Conservation Officers explained the importance of following the rules and how to be a good witness when you are out in the field. If you see something, say something by calling the Citizens Against Poaching hotline 1-800-632-5999.

Waterfowl Hunting

The Delta Waterfowl group shared some tips and tricks on shotgun safety and hunting waterfowl. They put out quite the spread of decoys to hunt from the blind.

Fishing

The Atomic Energy Commission Sporting Club was a big hit as they showed kids how to achieve that perfect cast.

Free Lunch

Who can resist a free lunch! Huge thanks to our friends at Broulim's in Ammon for providing a free lunch to all of our attendees and volunteers. No one left hungry.

Hunter Education Shooting Trailer

The Hunter Education shooting trailer attended the event with certified instructors teaching the importance of firearm safety along with tips and tricks on how to get on target this upcoming hunting season.

ATV and Boating Safety

Idaho Parks and Recreation was ther to answer question about boating and ATV safety in Idaho. Remember to always wear your life jacket on a boat and your helmet while riding an ATV.

Hound Hunting

Eastern Idaho Hound Association showed us how its done. With their hounds on leash and baying with excitement, participants got to handle their own dog on a mock bear hunt.

Target Shooting

The Mule Deer Foundation passed on their love of the sport by helping kids learn to shoot.

Survival Skills

Snake River Search brought search dogs and handlers complete with a live demonstration of how to get found if you get lost. Kids hid behind trees as the dogs searched for their scent until being discovered.

Trapping

The Upper Snake River Trappers Association brought furs and traps to perpetuate Idaho's trapping heritage.

Talking Turkey

Our very own Wildlife Biologist and turkey specialist John O'Neill talked turkey using a variety of turkey calls.

We wish to thank all of our many volunteers, donors and sporting organizations for making this event a huge success. We could not have done it without you.

Special thanks:

Broulim's of Ammon

Idaho Parks and Recreation

Idaho Hunter Education Association

Fremont County Extension Office 4-H

Eastern Idaho Hound Association

Delta Waterfowl

Harold Rose

Madison County Parks and Recreation

Upper Snake River Trappers Association

Snake River Search

Atomic Energy Commission Sporting Club

Bob Bottoms

Idaho Fish and Game volunteers

This year's event was dedicated to the memory of Roy Leavitt, a dedicated volunteer and Hunter Education instructor that spent countless hours gathering donations and recruiting volunteers for Youth Outdoor Skills Day. His passion for getting kids outside was unmatched. We miss you Roy.

(Roy Leavitt)