May 20, 2022

Nadia Reimer CMP®, KDWP Chief of Public Affairs

(785) 338-3036

nadia.reimer@ks.gov

Cassie Nichols, Press Secretary for Governor Laura Kelly

cassie.nichols@ks.gov

Governor Laura Kelly Proclaims May 21-27 as Safe Boating Week

PRATT – Kansas reservoirs are a treasured outdoor resource in the Sunflower State, offering numerous opportunities to boat, paddle, ski and swim. And while these activities can be a safe and healthy option for all, precautions must be taken.

U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) statistics identify drowning as the reported cause of death in four out of every five recreational boating fatalities, and that 86 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.

That’s why Governor Laura Kelly – in partnership with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks – is proclaiming May 21-27 as Safe Boating Week in Kansas. See the full proclamation athttps://ksoutdoors.com/content/download/54950/599799/file/SafeBoatingWeek.pdf.

“I encourage every Kansan to get outdoors this boating season to enjoy the wonderful natural resources our state has to offer, but please do so safely,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “Wear a life jacket, be cautious of your surroundings, and let’s keep Kansas waters safe for all.”

Thanks to recent developments in personal floatation device (PFD) design, newer life jackets styles are more comfortable, lightweight, and stylish than ever. Innovative options, such as inflatable life jackets, allow greater mobility and flexibility, and are much cooler in warmer weather. For help in selecting a proper-fitting life jacket, simply visit https://safeboatingcampaign.com/life-jackets/.

It’s important to know that Kansas boating statute requires every vessel to carry at least one USCG-approved life jacket for each person on board or being towed. And, that children 12 years of age or younger are required to wear a USCG-approved life jacket at all times while on board or being towed by a vessel, even while anchored.

For more on safe boating practices, including finding a Boating Education Course nearest you, visit safeboatingcampaign.com and ksoutdoors.com/boating.

