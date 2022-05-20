Gary Evans Broker, Discusses Demonstrating Exceptional Customer Value on the Craig Proctor Real Estate Show Podcast

Gary Evans Broker Owner

Gary Evans discusses how to demonstrate exceptional value to buyers and sellers with International Real Estate Coach and Trainer Craig Proctor.

Meeting Craig Proctor in the fall of 2015 changed my life and the trajectory of my Real Estate Career” — Gary Evans

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join Gary Evans as he discusses demonstrating exceptional value to home buyers and sellers with International Real Estate Coach and Trainer Craig Proctor on the Craig Proctor Real Estate Show Podcast on May 24th at 10am central time live on YouTube or replays wherever you get your podcasts.What I have learned from Craig has changed the trajectory of our Real Estate business. I am better equipped to coach and train our own team to deliver exceptional value for our buying and selling clients and the company has enjoyed tremendous leaps in sales volume as of my association with the Craig Proctor Real Estate System.If the ideas that we share can help other Real Estate agents better serve their clients and improve the value that the Real Estate agent brings to the transaction, then we have succeeded.

