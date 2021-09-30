Evans Realty Group Surpasses Fundraising Goal for Texas Children’s Hospital
Texas Children’s Hospital - “It is an honor for all of us at Texas Children’s to join forces with Gary Evans and Evans Realty GroupKATY, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gary Evans, Broker Owner of Evans Realty Group - “We have been on a mission to raise $10,000 for Texas Children’s Hospital. Today I am pleased to announce that we have surpassed that goal and raised a total of $15,035 for this very worthy cause. Now, it’s time to continue that mission by setting a new goal to raise $30,000 for Texas Children’s Hospital.”
Jennifer Smart, Manager of Philanthropy Texas Children’s Hospital - “It is an honor for all of us at Texas Children’s to join forces with Gary Evans and Evans Realty Group because they share our common vision of improving the health and well-being of the patients we serve. Their advocacy, compassion, and philanthropy are making a real difference in the lives of so many.”
Why we donate to Texas Children’s Hospital, by Gary Evans. “Stephanie Rene Evans is my stepdaughter. I’ve been her dad since she was three years old. Around the age of four, through the work of the doctors and nurses at Texas Children’s Hospital, it was discovered that Stephanie had an enlarged liver and spleen. It was a frightening time for us. Today, over forty years later, Stephanie is a happy healthy adult and we’re grateful for that. The care, compassion, and support that we received from the doctors and nurses at Texas Children’s Hospital during those uncertain times has always remained with me.
“When I started Evans Realty Group, I wanted this company to be the best place to buy, sell and work in real estate. One of my mentors said, ‘a company should exist for the benefit of others.’ That statement gave me clarity for the vision I had for Evans Realty Group today.
“As a result of these events, I made a decision that when we close on a real estate transaction, we will make a donation to Texas Children’s Hospital from the company’s proceeds. We make that donation in the name of our buyer or seller to honor them. So, when we say ‘your business and referrals really do help the kids at Texas Children’s Hospital’ we put our money where our mouth is.”
Gary Evans
Evans Realty Group
+1 832-721-0442
gary@garyevansrealty.com