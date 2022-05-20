Southbound I-17 restricted in Phoenix Friday night for Valley Metro project

PHOENIX – Southbound Interstate 17 is scheduled to be narrowed to two lanes in north Phoenix tonight (Friday night, May 20) for construction of Valley Metro’s light rail bridges over the freeway near Dunlap Avenue.

Drivers should allow extra travel time and use caution when approaching and traveling through the work zone when the following restriction is in place:

Southbound I-17 narrowed to two lanes (left two lanes open) between Peoria and Dunlap avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (May 21) for light rail bridge work. Plan on southbound I-17 ramp closures in the area. Detour: Drivers can consider using southbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the area where the freeway is restricted overnight.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.