The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Awards More Than $20 Million to Assist Florida’s Most Vulnerable Homeowners



~ Weekly Update for the Homeowner Assistance Fund, Week of May 16-20 ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced that it has awarded more than $20 million in total relief, with $8.7 million awarded this week alone, to some of Florida’s most vulnerable homeowners through the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF).

DEO continues to encourage mortgage and utility servicers to pause pending foreclosure proceedings and service disruptions upon being notified that a homeowner has requested assistance through the Florida HAF Program to prevent avoidable foreclosures for Florida homeowners. For more information, please visit FLHomeownerAssistance.org.

"As DEO works to assist as many homeowners as possible through the HAF program, we invite mortgage and utility servicers to partner in our mission to prevent unnecessary foreclosures and service interruptions for Floridians in need." - DEO Secretary Dane Eagle

PROGRAM UPDATES WEEK OF MAY 16-20

DEO continues to prioritize Florida’s most vulnerable homeowners and is inviting homeowners in Tier 1 to apply for assistance. DEO will invite homeowners in Tier 2 to apply after homeowners in Tier 1 have received assistance, pending the availability of funding. DEO remains committed to processing Florida’s HAF program applications and registrations as quickly as possible.





Applications

A total of 849 homeowner applications have been approved by DEO, representing more than $20 million in awards to date.

4,879 applications have been started by homeowners but have not been submitted.

4,874 applications have been submitted to DEO by homeowners.

Registrations

30,898 eligible registrations have been submitted.

27,853 registrations are Tier 1, and all have been invited to apply for relief.

3,045 registrations are Tier 2.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Florida homeowners who have been impacted by the pandemic and believe they may be eligible to receive relief through the HAF program are encouraged to register to participate in the program. Potential applicants can complete the registration process by visiting www.FLHomeownerAssistance.org

Registration assists DEO in determining the eligibility and prioritization of prospective applicants for the program.

After registrants are determined eligible, they receive an invitation to apply for assistance and are encouraged to apply for all types of assistance available through the HAF program, including mortgage and utility assistance.

CUSTOMER ASSISTANCE CENTER LOCATIONS

Hours of Operation are Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Eastern Time, at the locations listed below:

Fort Lauderdale

2151 NW 6th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

(Open Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Jacksonville

5310 Lenox Avenue, Unit 25, Jacksonville, FL 32205

Miami Gardens

580 NW 183rd Street, Miami Gardens, FL

Orlando

2210 South Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL 32805

Tampa

1907 E Hillsborough Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610

West Palm Beach

720 8th Street, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

RESOURCES FOR APPLICANTS

The Homeowner Assistance Fund Customer Assistance Center (833-987-8997) is available Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Eastern Time), for all inquiries and questions.

Additional resources listed below are available at www.FLHomeownerAssistance.org:





PREVIOUS PROGRAM UPDATES

On February 28, 2022, DEO initiated Phase 2 of the HAF program by opening registration for prospective applicants. Applicants determined eligible through the registration process are currently receiving unique application links by email to apply for up to $50,000 in assistance.

Prior to the approval of the state’s HAF Needs Assessment and Plan, DEO began utilizing 10 percent of the allocated funding to launch the Homeowner Assistance Fund Pilot Program in November 2021, in accordance with U.S. Treasury guidance. The state of Florida was one of 12 states to proactively launch a HAF Pilot Program while waiting for the U.S. Treasury to approve its Needs Assessment and Plan.

On February 9, 2022, DEO received approval of the state of Florida's Homeowner Assistance Fund Needs Assessment and Plan from the United States Department of the Treasury (U.S. Treasury) to implement the state's HAF program for eligible homeowners. The Needs Assessment and Plan was submitted to the U.S. Treasury on August 20, 2021.

ABOUT HAF



The Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) is designed to mitigate financial hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic by preventing homeowners’ mortgage delinquencies, defaults, foreclosures, and displacements, as well as by providing assistance with home energy services, internet, property and/or flood insurance, property taxes, and homeowner or condominium association fees. Eligible Florida homeowners may receive up to $50,000 in assistance.

ABOUT DEO

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity combines the state’s economic, workforce, and community development efforts, expediting economic development projects to fuel job creation in competitive communities and promote economic resiliency. For more information, including valuable resources for employers and job seekers, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org.

