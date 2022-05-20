Kansas Legal Services 2021 Annual Report

In 2021, Kansas Legal Services provided life changing services in the following manner:

1,012 Victims of domestic violence obtained a Final Protection from Abuse order, through the representation of a KLS advocate and funded by a variety of sources, including the Victims Of Crime Act (VOCA) funding, including stability for 606 children.

249 Adults and children received steady monthly income from Social Security or SSI disability benefits, putting over $1.146 million in the Kansas economy.

2,971 Kansans completed divorce forms through the Free Legal Forms page on the KLS website, which has 28 sets of legal forms available.

1,389 Veterans or their families received legal advice or representation.

258 Clients received legal assistance for expungement of criminal conviction or arrest, 505 people used online forms for self-representation in expungement process.

466 Cases were mediated, involving employment or family issues.

44 Kansas families got a fresh financial start from a bankruptcy filed by KLS offices, resulting in $4.9 million in debt relief.

197 Families met their child’s special needs, due to successful Children’s disability and Medicare benefit claims, funded by the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

257 Kansas families received specialized assistance with keeping children out of foster care through the Kansas Legal Services’ Kids2Kin program, to promote permanency for Kansas kids.

2,037 Hours of legal services provided at no cost to 326 clients from 88 private attorneys, through KLS pro bono program.

552 Parents received child support orders in divorce and paternity cases, represented by KLS staff, for 1,116 children.

49 Attorneys provide high quality, effective legal advocacy for low income Kansans.

5,751 Hours were contributed by 29 law school volunteers to advance the legal needs of 1,439 KLS clients, preparing them to continue to give back during their careers on a pro bono basis.

9,788 Clients received timely legal advice as they faced family law, housing, consumer related or other crises in their lives.

30,840 Applicants for KLS service, including 22,599 handled by the Central Intake Unit.

12,823 Applicants completed the online application form to make an initial request for services.

1,992 Self-represented persons had questions answered through the Live Chat feature on the KLS website.

372,302 Unique visitors to the KLS website (each counted once) with 944,450 page views ( a 10% increase over 2021) on www.kansaslegalservices.org