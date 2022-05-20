Submit Release
News Search

There were 637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,587 in the last 365 days.

Kansas Legal Services 2021 Annual Report

In 2021, Kansas Legal Services provided life changing services in the following manner:

         

1,012   Victims of domestic violence obtained a Final Protection from Abuse order, through the representation of a KLS advocate and funded by a variety of sources, including the Victims Of Crime Act (VOCA) funding, including stability for 606 children.

 

             

249   Adults and children received steady monthly income from Social Security or SSI disability benefits, putting over $1.146 million in the Kansas economy.

 

         

2,971   Kansans completed divorce forms through the Free Legal Forms page on the KLS website, which has 28 sets of legal forms available.

 

         

1,389  Veterans or their families received legal advice or representation.

 

             

258  Clients received legal assistance for expungement of criminal conviction or arrest, 505 people used online forms for self-representation in expungement process.

 

             

466  Cases were mediated, involving employment or family issues.

     

           

  44  Kansas families got a fresh financial start from a bankruptcy filed by KLS offices, resulting in $4.9 million in debt relief.

 

197  Families met their child’s special needs, due to successful Children’s disability and Medicare benefit claims, funded by the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

 

 

257  Kansas families received specialized assistance with keeping children out of foster care through the Kansas Legal Services’ Kids2Kin program, to promote permanency for Kansas kids.

 

 

2,037  Hours of legal services provided at no cost to 326 clients from 88 private attorneys, through KLS pro bono program.

 

 

552  Parents received child support orders in divorce and paternity cases, represented by KLS staff, for 1,116 children.

 

 

49  Attorneys provide high quality, effective legal advocacy for low income Kansans.

 

 

5,751  Hours were contributed by 29 law school volunteers to advance the legal needs of 1,439 KLS clients, preparing them to continue to give back during their careers on a pro bono basis.

 

 

9,788  Clients received timely legal advice as they faced family law, housing, consumer related or other crises in their lives.

 

 

30,840  Applicants for KLS service, including 22,599 handled by the Central Intake Unit.

 

 

12,823  Applicants completed the online application form to make an initial request for services.

 

 

1,992  Self-represented persons had questions answered through the Live Chat feature on the KLS website.

 

 

372,302  Unique visitors to the KLS website (each counted once) with 944,450 page views (a 10% increase over 2021) on www.kansaslegalservices.org

 

 

$118,390  Donated to KLS by legal community supporters of our work.

You just read:

Kansas Legal Services 2021 Annual Report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.