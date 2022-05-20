Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Florida Building Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Brian Swope and Tim Tolbert to the Florida Building Commission.

Brian Swope 

Swope, of Wesley Chapel, is the Vice President of the Tampa Roofing Company. He is the Chairman of the Roofing Technical Advisory Committee and past President of the Florida Roofing and Sheetmetal Association. Swope earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi.

Tim Tolbert

Tolbert, of Navarre, is the Building Official and Director of Building Services for Escambia County. He is a member of the International Code Counsel and the Building Official Association of Florida. Tolbert earned a certificate from Florida State Fire College.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

