I-376 Tree Trimming Next Week in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing tree trimming operations on I-376 (Parkway East, Parkway West) in Allegheny County will begin Monday night, May 23 weather permitting.

Tree trimming work requiring lane restrictions and shoulder locations will occur each night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday night, May 26 in the following locations:

Crews from Fay-West will conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

