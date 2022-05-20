Sarah Piziali Named Air Quality Bureau Chief

Sarah Piziali has been chosen as the new bureau chief for Air Quality. She officially starts her new responsibilities on May 27th.

Sarah has worked for the DNR for almost 20 years. For the last nine years she has served as the supervisor of the Air Quality Construction Permit Section. During her time with DNR, Sarah has worked extensively with business and industry to both provide meaningful assistance and guidance to companies wanting to grow in the State of Iowa and to ensure Iowa's citizens have a healthy environment and clean air to breathe.