Title V Air Emissions Fees due July 1

Facilities subject to Title V of the federal Clean Air Act must submit 2021 emissions fees by July 1, 2022. The Title V air emissions fee for calendar year 2021 is $70.00 per ton.

Online Payment Portal for Title V Emission Fees

Facilities have the convenience of paying Title V emissions fees online at https://programs.iowadnr.gov/ payments. No Form 5.0 is required as the emissions information is provided by State and Local Emissions Inventory System (SLEIS). The fees can be paid by credit/debit card or electronic check. A service charge of $1.50 will be charged to all payments. Credit/debit card transactions will have an additional 2.5% fee applied to the transactions. DNR accepts the following credit cards: Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express.

Payments may still be mailed along with the SLEIS Form 5.0. More information on SLEIS is on the eAirServices page. The mailing address is:

Iowa Department of Natural Resources - Air Quality Bureau

Attention: Title V Emissions Fee Payment

502 East 9th St

Des Moines, IA 50319-0034

For additional information, instructions, and a list of frequently asked questions regarding the emissions fee payment, please check the Title V informational letter sent to all Title V facilities.

Is your facility subject to Title V?

Minor sources of air emissions are not required to pay Title V emissions fees. Check the Title V Draft and Final permits to determine if your facility has a Title V permit.