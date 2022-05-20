Title V Air Emissions Fees due July 1
Facilities subject to Title V of the federal Clean Air Act must submit 2021 emissions fees by July 1, 2022. The Title V air emissions fee for calendar year 2021 is $70.00 per ton.
Online Payment Portal for Title V Emission Fees
Facilities have the convenience of paying Title V emissions fees online at https://programs.iowadnr.gov/
Payments may still be mailed along with the SLEIS Form 5.0. More information on SLEIS is on the eAirServices page. The mailing address is:
Iowa Department of Natural Resources - Air Quality Bureau
Attention: Title V Emissions Fee Payment
502 East 9th St
Des Moines, IA 50319-0034
For additional information, instructions, and a list of frequently asked questions regarding the emissions fee payment, please check the Title V informational letter sent to all Title V facilities.
Is your facility subject to Title V?
Minor sources of air emissions are not required to pay Title V emissions fees. Check the Title V Draft and Final permits to determine if your facility has a Title V permit.