Skilled Trades for You Hosting Media Day: Former Gang Members and Prison Inmates to Receive HVAC Licenses
Small institute offers 10 week course in heating and air conditioning to former gang members and prison inmates. Upon completion, students receive HVAC lincenseLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founders and instructors of Skilled Trades for You (www.skilledtrades4u.com) are true American Heroes. They are doing something unique that nobody has done before and are giving back to society by providing skilled, licensed workers. Skilled Trades for You is a small institute in Los Angeles, California that offers their students a 10 week course in HVAC (heating and air conditioning) and upon completion of the course, students don’t just receive a Core level license. Not even a Type 2 level or Type 3 level license. Instead, students receive a top level Universal level federal license in HVAC. But here’s the unique part about it, more than 70% of the students are former gang members, prison inmates and homeless individuals. So because of this, the course is offered to the students ABSOLUTELY FREE. Skilled Trades for You pays for their books, license exam and state of the art tools. Skilled Trades for you has been doing this for the past 10 years and have never received any grants, donations or even media coverage before.
All the instructors at Skilled Trades for You combined have over 75 years of industrial heating and air conditioning experience.
Skilled Trade for You is about the have students finish their spring/summer course and take their Universal license exam. The exam is given by Esco Group. Esco Group is a nationally accredited EPA approved institute.
About Ed Roche and Kiana Fleming. Ed has 30 plus years in the HVAC industry providing service for everybody from Costco to AMC theaters, Ed is also a Marine Corps honor graduate and uses this experience in his teaching. Kiana is the heart and soul of Skilled Trades for You, she is graduating with a bachelor in criminal justice this spring and plans on continuing for her masters in the fall.
For interview requests please contact Lynn Jeter at lajass@att.net or call (323) 933-8007
