Missouri General Assembly Passes Higher Education Bill

Jefferson City — The Missouri General Assembly passed Senate Bill 718, sponsored by Sen. Barbara Anne Washington, D-Kansas City, designating the third week of September of every year as “Historically Black College and University Week” in Missouri, among other provisions. The legislation aims to honor Missouri’s two HBCUs, Lincoln University in Jefferson City and Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis.

“While this bill contains a lot of important higher education measures, at the heart of it is a desire to recognize the important role our state’s historically Black colleges and universities play in educating the next generation of Missourians,” Sen. Washington said. “I’m proud to sponsor this legislation highlighting all the excellent work our HBCUs do day-in and day-out.”

Also included in SB 718 is legislation to allow coaches and other school personnel to assist college athletes in receiving compensation for the use of the student’s name, image, likeness or athletic reputation. This measure builds on the name, image and likeness legislation passed by the General Assembly in 2021.

“This is a huge win for our student athletes,” Sen. Washington said. “With this legislation, we are empowering our students to receive the compensation they rightfully deserve while also giving them the resources they need to make the decisions that are best for them.”

Senate Bill 718 now heads to the governor’s desk for his consideration. For more information on this legislation, please contact Sen. Washington’s office at 573-751-3158.

