SAE Media Group Announces the date for 2nd Annual Aseptic Processing Conference

SAE Media Group reports: The return of the Aseptic Processing Conference 2022, taking place in London, UK, on the 19 and 20 September 2022.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to its first year’s success and the continued growth of the industry, the 2nd Annual Aseptic Processing Conference will return, this year in-person in UK, on the 19 and 20 September 2022.

The Aseptic processing industry has seen consistent development in recent years, with advances in innovative therapeutics, the introduction of novel techniques and personnel protocols, the integration of robotics and automation in filling lines, and the rise of rapid microbiological methods being just a few of the factors driving this growth.

The theme of this year’s conference is: Driving a Holistic Approach to Assurance of Product Sterility through Aseptic Manufacturing following QRM Principles

Interested parties can visit the website and register at http://www.asepticprocessing.co.uk/einPR1, an early bird offer save £400 expires on 31st May 2022.

Chairman this year is announced to be James Drinkwater, Head of Aseptic Processing Special Interest Group PHSS, and Head of GMP Compliance, F Ziel GMBH.

Benefits of Attending:

• Discuss the revisions and the impact of Annex 1 on aseptic manufacturing

• Explore the applications of rapid micro methods in the manufacture of sterile products

• Discover a risk-based approach to cleaning and disinfection

• Delve into case studies of competence in global aseptic manufacturing

• Uncover the journey of isolation technology in a large biotech pharmaceutical plant

• Analyse the new abilities of robotics and automation through their integration into aseptic technique

Who Should Attend?

• Validation Managers

• Senior Microbiologists

• Senior QA’s and QC’s

• Quality Control Managers

• Heads of GMP Compliance

• Quality Assurance Experts

• Technical Operations Leads

• Leaders in Sterility Assurance

• Cleanroom Managers

• Regulatory Affairs Managers

• Production Managers

• Quality Systems Managers

• Heads of Quality Compliance

• Process Leaders

• Senior Auditors

• Bioprocess Research & Development

The brochure is available to download here http://www.asepticprocessing.co.uk/einPR1

Sponsored by Dec Group, Rapid Micro Biosystems, Raumedic and STERIS

For tailored sponsorship and branding packages contact Andrew Gibbons, Sales Manager on +44(0)20 7827 6156 or agibbons@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries and press passes, contact Simi Sapal, Head of Marketing on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or email ssapal@smi-online.co.uk

2nd Annual Aseptic Processing Conference

19 – 20 September 2022

London, UK

http://www.asepticprocessing.co.uk/PR1

#AsepticProcessing

