RUSSIA, May 20 - Mikhail Mishustin spoke by telephone with Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov.

The heads of government discussed current issues of Russian-Kyrgyz trade and economic cooperation, highlighting the implementation of joint investment projects in industry and energy.

Mikhail Mishustin and Akylbek Japarov pointed out the importance of building up integration within the Eurasian Economic Union.