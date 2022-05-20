Several State Highways Restricted Next Week for Resurfacing in Chester, Delaware, Montgomery Counties

05/20/2022 King of Prussia, PA – Several state highways in Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties are restricted for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedules and locations are: Chester County Monday, May 23, through Friday, May 27, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Parkersville Road between U.S. 1 Baltimore Pike and Route 926 (Street Road) in Pennsbury Township for milling and paving operations;

Tuesday, May 24, through Thursday, May 26, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM, a lane closure is scheduled on Newtown Road between the Delaware County line and Sugartown Road in Eastown Township for milling and paving operations;

Thursday, May 26, and Friday, May 27, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Pothouse Road between Route 113 (Kimberton Road) and Route 29 (State Road) in Schuylkill and East Pikeland townships for milling and paving operations;

Sunday, May 22, through Tuesday, May 24, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Quarry Road between Valley Creek Road and Lancaster Avenue in East Caln Township for paving operations;

Monday, May 23, through Thursday, May 26, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 282 (Creek Road/Wallace Avenue) between Springton Road and Pennsylvania Avenue in Downingtown Borough and Caln, East Brandywine and Wallace townships for paving operations;

Thursday, May 26, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Hopewell Road/Rock Raymond Road/Dowlin Forge Road between Reeds Road and the bridge over the east branch of the Brandywine Creek for paving operations;

Monday, May 23, through Thursday, May 26, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Oxford Road between Route 472 (Market Street/Hickory Run Road) and Oxford Road over the East Branch of Big Elk Creek in New London and East Nottingham townships for milling operations;

Monday, May 23, through Friday, May 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lance closure is scheduled on Newcomen Road between Ship Road and Route 401 (Conestoga Road) in Charlestown, Uwchlan, and West Pikeland townships for milling, sealing and paving operations;

Monday, May 23, through Friday, May 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lance closure is scheduled on Valley Hill Road between Route 401 (Conestoga Road) and Yellow Springs Road in Charlestown Township for milling, sealing and paving operations; and

Monday, May 23, through Friday, May 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lance closure is scheduled on Daisy Point Road/Pughtown Road between Route 23 (Ridge Road) and Kimberton Road in West Vincent, East Vincent, and South Coventry townships for milling, sealing and paving operations. Delaware County Sunday, May 22, through Thursday, May 26, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 352 (Middletown Road) between Barren Road and Route 926 (Street Road) in Thornbury, Edgmont and Middletown townships for milling operations; and

Monday, May 23, through Friday, May 27, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Media Line Road between Pennview Avenue and Eastburn Avenue in Newtown Township for milling and mechanized patching operations. Montgomery County Sunday, May 22, through Tuesday, May 24, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 113 (Black Rock Road) between the Chester County line and Ramsgate Drive in Upper Providence Township for milling and paving operations; and

Sunday, May 22, through Thursday, May 26, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure is scheduled on North Lane/Chemical Road between Hector Street and Germantown Pike in Whitemarsh and Plymouth townships for milling and paving. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.


