Online Plans Display, In-Person Public Meeting Set for Route 3012 Market Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project

Department to present preferred design option

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a follow-up online plans display regarding the project to rehabilitate the Route 3012 Market Street Bridge, which connects Lemoyne and Wormleysburg on the west shore of the Susquehanna River with City Island and the City of Harrisburg on the east shore. The project includes the 16-span western bridge and the 16-span eastern bridge that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. An in-person public meeting is set for June 2, 2022.







As a result of comments received during the November 2021 to January 2022 public comment period, PennDOT has selected to proceed further with the design and environmental clearance based on a modified Option 1 with the addition of a separate utility bridge to relocate all utilities to reduce the overall construction time.





Option 1 maintains four 10-foot lanes for both bridges, similar to current conditions. Smoother sidewalk surfaces will be provided on both bridges. While the eastern bridge maintains existing sidewalk widths, metal hatches will be removed from the sidewalk areas and the sidewalks will be replaced with smoother surfaces. For the western bridge, two 7-foot sidewalks along with 2-foot shoulders will be constructed, which will provide additional space for bicyclists and a buffer area between vehicles and pedestrians on the sidewalks. Additional bicycle signage and pavement markings, such as sharrows, will also be added from the west shore to the east shore.





This option would allow the roadway to be restriped in the future for three vehicular lanes instead of four. With the removal of a vehicular lane, two bike lanes could be created along the sidewalks. Additional traffic studies would be required to confirm that traffic operations and emergency response times would not be hampered by a reduction in vehicular lanes.

This project includes historic arch rehabilitation and replacement of the deck and sidewalks on the eastern bridge and construction of a new superstructure (deck and beams) on the western bridge. Improvements to the sidewalks on both bridges will enhance access for both bicycle and pedestrian use.





Information, including a project overview, project displays, and methods to provide comment, will be available to be viewed beginning today, Friday, May 20, on the project website at Market Street Bridge. An in-person open house plan display will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Kinsley Hall, 20 Market Street, Wormleysburg, PA 17043.





Construction is anticipated to begin in 2024.





Comments will be accepted through 11:59 PM Friday, June 17, 2022.









The purpose of the online plan display and open house is to introduce the project, depict the preferred alternative, and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.







The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Heidi Mertz, PE, Project Manager, at (717) 787-3324, or email at hmertz@pa.gov





Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.





MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018







###





