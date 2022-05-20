PennDOT District 4 Road Report for Week of May 23 to May 27, 2022

05/20/2022 ​Dunmore, PA - Below you will find the road report for the week of May 23 – May 27, 2022. The first set of information is our short-term projects and standard of care maintenance projects. The second set of information is our long-term projects which will be updated as work within the project changes. Baseball is back: Please note there will be traffic issues at Davis Street, I-81 and Montage Mountain Road, Moosic at the beginning and end of the games. There will be games on Tuesday, May 24 at 6:05 PM, Wednesday, May 25 at 11:05 AM, Thursday, May 26 and Friday, May 27 games start at 6:35 PM, Saturday May 28 at 4:05 PM, Sunday, May 29 at 1:05 PM, and Tuesday, May 31 at 6:35 PM. There is no game on Monday, May 30. Please note: Work will depend on current weather conditions. Short Term Projects Lackawanna County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time I-81 Dickson City Borough Lane Restriction Joint Repair 5/23-5/26 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 307 Roaring Brook Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 5/24-5/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 348 Jefferson Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 5/24-5/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 348 Jefferson Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 5/24-5/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 407 Benton Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 5/26-5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 435 Elmhurst Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 5/23 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1015 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 5/23-5/28 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1017 Greenfield Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 5/23-5/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2013 Clifton Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 5/26-5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3003 Scranton City Lane Restriction Base Repair 5/23-5/24 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3003 Newton Township Lane Restriction Base Repair 5/25-5/26 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4028 Clarks Summit Borough Lane Restriction Base Repair 5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Sign Repairs 5/23-5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Luzerne County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time I-80 EB Mile Marker 259.4 to 259.7 Luzerne County Lane Restriction Test Boring 5/16-5/25 7:00 PM - 6:00 PM I-80 WB Exit 256 Luzerne County Lane Restriction Bridge Deck Patching 5/24 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-80 EB Exit 262 to Exit 273 Luzerne County Lane Restriction Bridge Deck Patching 5/23 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-80 EB Mile Marker 250.7 to 250.8 Luzerne County Lane Restriction Bridge Safety Inspection 5/23-5/24 8:00 AM -4:00 PM I-80 WB Mile Marker 250.8 to 250.7 Luzerne County Lane Restriction Bridge Safety Inspection 5/25-5/26 8:00 AM -4:00 PM I-80 Butler Township Lane Restriction Deck Patching 5/23-5/25 7:00 PM - 6:00 PM 309 Between Exit 2 and Exit 3 North Cross Valley Wilkes-Barre Lane Restriction Shoulder Improvements for Bridge Rehabilitation 5/22-5/25 7:00 PM - 6:00 PM 309 Butler Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 309 Rice Township Lane Restriction Patching 5/23 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 437 Fairview Township Lane Restriction Patching 5/26-5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 437 Dennison Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 5/23-5/26 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1005 Jackson Township Lane Restriction Patching/Cutting 5/23-5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1016 Dallas Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 5/24 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1016 Dallas Township Lane Restriction Base Repair 5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1036 Kingston Township Lane Restriction Deck Patching 5/26 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1045 Dallas Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 5/23 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1045 Dallas Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 5/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1059 Jackson Township Lane Restriction Base Repair 5/25-5/26 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2007 Bear Creek Township Lane Restriction Patching 5/24-5/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2020 Jenkins Township Lane Restriction Ditch Cleaning 5/23-5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2047 Rice Township Lane Restriction Patching 5/23-5/24 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3004 Conygham Township Lane Restriction Patching 5/25-5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4024 Lehman Township Lane Restriction Base Repair 5/23-5/24 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4029 Lehman Township Lane Restriction Base Repair 5/26-5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4031 Lehman Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 5/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Pike County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 590 Lackawaxen Township Lane Restriction Pipe Replacement 5/23-5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1017 Westfall Township Lane Restriction Base Repair 5/23-5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4003 Lackawaxen Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 5/23-5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Susquehanna County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 11 Hallstead Borough Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 5/23-5/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 29 Bridgewater Township Lane Restriction Milling 5/23-5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 92 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Signs Repairs 5/23-5/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 167 Bridgewater Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 5/23-5/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 171 Forest City Borough Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 5/23-5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1018 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Sign Repairs 5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2008 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Sign Repairs 5/26 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4008 Franklin Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 5/23-5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 8009 Hallstead Borough Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 5/26-5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Sign Repairs 5/23-5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Dimock Township Lane Restriction Paving 5/23-5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Wayne County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 170 Prompton Borough Lane Restriction Rock Lining 5/23-5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 196 Sterling Township Lane Restriction Patch and Cutting 5/23-5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 370 Preston Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 5/23 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 370 Preston Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 5/26-5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3008 Salem Township Lane Restriction Patch and Cutting 5/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4020 Preston Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 5/24 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4021 Clinton Township Lane Restriction Edge Patching 5/23-5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4033 Preston Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 5/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Wyoming County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 2001 Monroe Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 5/23-5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2007 Eaton Township Lane Restriction Patch and Spray 5/26-5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2009 Northmoreland Township Lane Restriction Paving 5/23-5/24 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2011 Northmoreland Township Lane Restriction Paving 5/25-5/27 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2018 Monroe Township Lane Restriction Seal Coating 5/23-5/24 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2018 Monroe Township Lane Restriction Patch and Spray 5/23-5/24 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2027 Wyoming County Lane Restriction Sign Repairs 5/23-5/24 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2031 Wyoming County Lane Restriction Sign Repairs 5/23-5/24 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3002 Noxen Township Lane Restriction Patch and Spray 5/25 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Long Term Projects State Route Exit/Mile Marker County(ies) Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time N/A ​ Lackawanna Clifton Township Closed A Lackawanna County owned bridge is closed indefinitely on Keystone Rd. in Clifton Township off State Route 435. The road has no outlet. Indefinitely ​ SR 307 ​ Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Lane Restriction This project involves the full replacement of a culvert that crosses under a four-lane road, State Route 307 (Scranton Pocono Highway) over Green Run in Roaring Brook Township, Lackawanna County. Oct. 2022 ​ SR 6 Casey Highway ​ Lackawanna ​ Lane Restriction This is a concrete pavement and bridge structure preservation project. This project will address the aging concrete roadway pavement by replacing damaged and broken slabs where necessary while retrofitting existing slabs to give them stability, replace damaged missing pavement joints and the final surface will be diamond ground to make the most of ride quality. The bridge structures along the mainline and interchange ramps will receive preventative maintenance work to increase the service life and prevent future deterioration. The project will begin in 2022 and be completed in 2024. Currently there are two separate long term lane closures, three miles of the right lane on both east and westbound on SR 6 Casey Highway. A minimum of three miles section is to remain open between any work areas closed for contract work. A lane restriction is in place for oversize width traffic. 2024 ​ I-84 EB/WB ​ Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Lane Restriction This project consists of milling and resurfacing of existing bituminous interstate roadways and ramps. Other work includes guiderail repairs, base repairs, joint repairs, temporary traffic control and pavement markings. Nov. 2023 ​ SR 307 ​ Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Right Lane Closure The right lane is closed northbound on SR 307. Stone arch over Williams Creek end wall and parapet issues. TBD ​ SR 307 ​ Lackawanna Spring Brook Township Right Lane Restriction The right lane shoulder is closed on SR 307 due to a slide issue. TBD ​ SR 407 ​ Lackawanna North Abington Township Lane Restriction with Traffic Control Signals Contractors began work on the rehabilitation on the bridge over the lake at the Lackawanna State Park on SR 407, North Abington Township, Lackawanna County in 2021. The project involves bridge rehabilitation to an existing three span spread box beam bridge. Bridge rehabilitation activities include replacing the existing deteriorated concrete bridge deck with a new continuous 8" minimum concrete bridge deck/superstructure, updated parapets, beam end repairs, substructure repairs, rock protection, approach paving, and updated guiderail. June 2022 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM I-84 EB/WB ​ Lackawanna/Wayne ​ Lane Restriction This project consists of milling and resurfacing of an existing bituminous interstate roadways and ramps. Other work includes guiderail repairs, base repairs, joint repairs, temporary traffic control and pavement markings. Contractor will have the right lane closed eastbound between MM 16.1 to 18.5 & westbound between MM 18.5 to 17.5 for paving. Contractor will also be paving the on and off ramps at exit 17 in the eastbound lane. The contractor will also be working on the substructure of the bridge at MM 13 westbound. Short term lane closures will be set up daily between 6:30 AM and 5 PM.

All work on this project is scheduled to be completed in late August of 2022. August 2022 6:30 AM – 5:00 PM I-84 ​ Lackawanna/Wayne ​ Single Lane Closure Temporary bridge deck repair work, installation of I-84 EB bridge girders, floor beams, deck pans, overhang jacks, reinforcing steel, place deck and parapet concrete, construct I-84 EB bridge approach slabs, install drainage basins, form, and pour WB pier #2/pier #2 plinth. Construct I-84 EB Phase 2/2A median side pavement in preparation for stage 3 mainline traffic switch, perform railroad bridge steel repairs. The I-84 over Lackawanna Railroad/Roaring Brook and SR 435 Section 282 project includes the replacement of three bridge structures and associated roadway work on I-84 and SR 435. This is the Twin Bridge Project. TBD 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM I-81 ​ Lackawanna/Luzerne Dupont/Moosic Shoulder Restriction The district wide guide rail project will be installing guide rail at I-81 S from mile marker 179 to mile marker 167 in Luzerne County for the next several weeks. Temporary lane closures will take place Sunday nights through Thursday nights from 7:00 PM to 6:00 PM. TBD 7:00 PM - 6:00 AM SR 2019 ​ Lackawanna Spring Brook Township Closed SR 2019 (O'Hara Road) in Spring Brook Township, Lackawanna County will be closed for a box culvert replacement. The work will continue until July 2022. A detour is in place. July 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 8015 ​ Lackawanna Clarks Summit Shoulder Restriction This work consists of the structure rehabilitation of two state-owned culverts on SR 8015 Section D51. The shoulder will be closed all summer. Sept. 2022 ​ I-81 Exit 164 Luzerne Nanticoke Closed Exit 164 (Nanticoke) from I-81 northbound to SR 29 northbound will be closed through May 2022 for bridge repairs. During this time repairs of the two bridges over the exit ramp and roadway will be performed. A detour is in place. May 2022 7:00 AM -3:00 PM I-81/115/309 ​ Luzerne ​ Lane Restriction For the rehabilitation and improvement of a certain section of state highways in Luzerne County, in various municipalities. Bridges are on I-81, SR 115, and SR 309 Cross Valley. Work will continue throughout the winter. TBD 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM SR 309/11/92 ​ Luzerne ​ Lane Restriction Resurfacing contract for 17 miles of roadway on Route 309 (North Cross Valley Expressway), Route 11 (Wyoming Avenue), Route 92 (Exeter Avenue), Route 2045 (South Main Road) and ADA ramp construction on Route 1009 (Market Street), Luzerne County. Project started the week of 8/2/21 and the contractor is working on SR 2045 (South Main Street). TBD 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 3007 ​ Luzerne Slocum Township Closed State Route 3007 (Blue Ridge Trail) is closed from SR 2042 (Stairville Rd) to SR 3008 (Slocum Rd) in Slocum Township, Luzerne County for a culvert replacement. The road will be closed until October 2022. A detour is in place. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 1048 ​ Luzerne Lehman Township Closed SR 1048 in Lehman Township, Luzerne County will be closed beginning Monday, May 16 for a culvert replacement project. It will remain closed until the fall of 2022. A detour is in place. Sept. 2022 ​ SR 6 ​ Pike Milford Borough/Milford Township Closed The project is on SR 6 Section 475 located in downtown Milford. There is an active detour on two borough roads, Constitution Ave, and Mulberry Alley. The contractor is working on a slope repair. TBD 7:00 AM-5:00 PM SR 1012 ​ Pike Lackawaxen Township Shoulder Restriction The shoulder was washed-out and pavement edge failed. The work is in the design stage. TBD ​ SR 2002 ​ Pike ​ Closed This is a slope failure reconstruction project along SR 2002 (Wilson Hill Road), which is in the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area. The proposed work includes the installation of a retaining wall, roadway reconstruction in the eastbound lane, minor roadway work in the opposite lane, guiderail, drainage, and pavement markings. A detour is in place. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM -5:00 PM I-84 Mile Marker 17-26 Pike/Wayne Green, Palmyra, Sterling Single Lane Closure The project consists of the reconstruction of Interstate I-84. The project length is approx. 8 miles. I-84 will be under a long-term restriction from mile marker 17 to 26, EB and WB. Westbound traffic will cross over in a single lane pattern onto the Eastbound lanes. Traffic will be single lane from mile marker 21.5 to 26.0. There will be long-term single lane closures on I-84 EB and WB between Exits 20 (Greentown / Wallenpaupack) and 26 (Promised Land/Tafton) (mile markers 21.5 to 26). The interstate will be down to single lane traffic in each direction on the EB lanes while we close and reconstruct the WB lanes.

The westbound rest area on Interstate 84 will be closed for the season. This will be located around mile marker 25.7.

Traffic is currently bi-directional on the eastbound lanes separated by concrete barriers from mile marker 21.7 to 26. West bound lanes are closed for reconstruction for 4 miles of roadway, one bridge structure over Shinny Mountain Road and the on and off ramps for the westbound rest area. This will remain until the end of November 2022. 2022 - 2023 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM I-84 EB/WB Mile Marker 43-46 Pike ​ Lane Restriction Shoulder upgrades/crossover construction on I-84 from mile marker 43 to mile marker 46. There will be temporary singe lane closures on both east and westbound on Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The work should be completed by November 2022. Nov. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 1009 Segment 160 Susquehanna Harmony Township Road Closed SR 1009 in Harmony Township, Susquehanna County will be closed between Depot Street and King Hill Road due to an embankment slide. Road is closed with a detour in place. July 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 706 ​ Susquehanna Rush Township Lane Restrictions with Temporary Traffic Signals SR 706 section 501 in Rush Township there will be single lane restrictions with temporary traffic signals. The work involves complete demolition and new half width construction of three structures. Three bridges under construction will be at the nearest intersection of SR 706 and Gage Road, SR 706 and Bomboy Road and SR 706 and Devine Road. All 3 sites will have widened roadways, shoulders, new paved approaches, guiderail, and road markings when completed. Sept. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 1006 ​ Wayne Damascus/Berlin Township Closed SR 1006 (Peggy Runway Road) is closed. The area affected is between the intersection of SR 652 & SR 1006 at Segment 0060/2808 in Damascus Twp. to the intersection of SR 1006 and Cortez road Segment 0050/2074 in Berlin Twp. Nov. 2022 ​ SR 1002 ​ Wayne Milanville Closed Skinners Falls bridge is closed until further notice. A PEL Study is being completed. TBD N/A SR 1025 ​ Wyoming Nicholson Borough Closed SR 1025 (Station Hill Road) near the intersection of SR 11 and SR 92, Nicholson Borough is closed for bridge repairs. Detour is in place. The bridge will remain closed into 2022. Spring 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 92 ​ Wyoming Falls Township Lane Restriction There will be a stone arch culvert rehabilitation on State Route 92, Section 750, over a tributary to the Susquehanna River, in Falls Township, Wyoming County. The contractor will restabilize the existing floor by encapsulating the timbers in concrete and reconstruct the existing up stream headwall and wing walls. The structure is shared between the state and the railroad company, only the state's half will be included in the project. There will be one lane work zone with a width restriction for the improvement. It will be controlled by temporary traffic signals and concrete barrier. Stage two traffic control is now in place. Oct. 2022 ​ SR 87 ​ Wyoming Colley Township, Sullivan County and North Branch in Wyoming County Lane Restriction This project consists of the roadway reconstruction along SR 0087 in Colley Township, Sullivan County and North Branch Township, Wyoming County. The project will be constructed in two stages. The first stage will consist of short-term operations to install the bypass channels and begin side slope earth work. The second stage will be done under detour during the summer months, where the remainder of the earthwork, roadway improvements and safety upgrades will be completed. Sept. 2022 ​ SR 11, SR 858, SR 1031 and SR 87 ​ Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties ​ Lane Restriction This project is for the resurfacing of approximately 13.9 miles of existing roadway on the following state routes in Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties. SR 11, SR 858, SR 1031, and SR 87. TBD ​ Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4. Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results. Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto (570) 963-3502 # # #