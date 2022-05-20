Lane Restriction on Cadis Road in Warren Township, Bradford County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 1040 (Cadis Road) in Warren Township, Bradford County, are advised of a lane restriction due to an embankment failure.

On Friday, May 20, a lane restriction was implemented on Cadis Road between Greek Road (T-920) and Gould Road (T-926). Traffic will be controlled with stop signs at each end of the lane restriction. The lane restriction is expected to be place for several months while the department evaluates repair procedures.

Motorists should be alert, watch for stopped vehicle, lane changes, and drive with caution.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

