Route 88 Library Road Drilling Next Week in Bethel Park

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 88 (Library Road) in the Municipality of Bethel Park, Allegheny County will occur Monday through Wednesday, May 23-25 weather permitting.

Shoulder restrictions will occur on Route 88 between Clifton Road and Keystone Court from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Crews from Pennsylvania Drilling Company will conduct the drilling work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

