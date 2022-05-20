Ms. Tracy Evans Wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Personal Chef - 2022”

“We're honored to include Ms. Tracy Evans into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. Tracy Evans, acclaimed Chef Owner and Food Consultant, wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Personal Chef Service - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,500 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Ms. Tracy Evans into our BoLAA family."

After moving to L.A. in 1993 and transitioning from work at a record company to marketing for Whole Foods in the early-2000s, Evans opened an office-building cafe about 10 years ago and quickly transitioned into the personal chef field. However, her talent was clearly present as a young girl. Tracy's passion and interest in food started at the early age of eleven. Growing up, her family owned a well-known grocery business in Palo Alto, California for 65 years. Using the freshest ingredients, her mother and grandmother taught her everything they knew about cooking and baking. It was at that magical moment that she found her zest for preparing delicious, natural meals and her excitement with food started to flourish. "My family's originally from Spain and Italy and so they're crazy about food, so food was always my hobby," says Tracy. Tracy began her career as she grew older, and spent five years as a Marketing Manager for Whole Foods Market in Los Angeles, and was named an "All Star" out of 23 stores. Tracy then founded "Cafe Mangia", a natural food cafe in Westwood. She currently works as a Personal Chef and Food Consultant for individuals, families and companies alike cooking and baking, as well as teaching smart grocery shopping and menu planning/preparation.

In 2014, Ms. Tracy Evans founded Set The Table Personal Chef Services to share her passion for food with others. Set The Table Personal Chef Services specializes in in-home cooking for individuals, families and events. "I kind of found my way into personal cheffing," Evans said. "I started the company about eight years ago. We really specialize in all kinds of food, but particularly for special diets. So we do basically any kind of food any way that a person needs." If a client really enjoys Indian food but cannot eat dairy or onions, Set The Table can make it happen. Tracy's phenomenal and delicious menu and personalized Executive Chef cooking includes gluten-free, grain-free, paleo, Weight Watchers, vegetarian, low carb, keto, vegan, Whole 30, sushi, customized menus, meal prep, dinner parties, Italian, Spanish, and much more. Tracy's award-winning successful LA business, Set The Table, is fully staffed and open for business 7 days a week, putting all customers and loyal clients number one. They also offer custom meals for delivery for daily meals and celebrations. Recently, Tracy was selected by Access Hollywood as its Food Stylist, providing glamorous yet healthy options for guests. We are also proud to present Ms. Tracy Evans our Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Personal Chef Service - 2022” for her remarkable recipes and personalized services to cater clients during the Pandemic with tasty, healthy, international-based, innovative meals.

The L.A.-based personal chef-service was intent on providing healthy, enjoyable food alternatives has expanded over the last year of quarantine. If you're not in desperation mode and you are open to the way that your life is meant to pivot, then it will kind of go in the direction that it's meant to go in," Evans said. "This is our eighth year and we're expanding and things are good." Owing to fortunate preparatory circumstances, Set The Table was able to transition relatively easily into the quarantined, socially distant environment that has become the hallmark of the pandemic. "When I first began the business I was physically in people's homes every single day," she said. "Being in Manhattan Beach, I started working on marketing and we got even more clients within the area. And pretty much all of the clients were all on the same page with how we are in terms of understanding the pandemic and doing what's needed and necessary to thrive." The results are that Set The Table has seen general growth in a variety of different avenues. "Our business grew in different ways and we also put emphasis on different things," Evans said. "I'm also a food stylist for Access Hollywood, so now I'm doing regular deliveries for them because they are not full-staffed right now. We just basically went with the flow of things. We worked on a new website and a new logo — before the pandemic we were in expansion mode and that really hasn't changed. I've been doing the delivery thing for so long that the world was very quiet but my world was very much the same."

Beyond the general growth that Set The Table has experienced over the past year, Evans is looking to expand and evolve the business in different ways. "Before the pandemic even happened, we are getting an event space that Set The Table is going to live in," Evans said. "It's going to be a membership-type program where it's all about the food. If someone wants to rent the space for a party, we do the food, but we'll have Supper Club and Music Nights and so we're building a new business." Furthermore, Tracy emphasizes on healthy ingredients all the time, which makes her customers appreciate her concern for the LA community. "There's a lot of people that I believe need healthier food more than ever," Evans said. "I believe health is every single person's individual responsibility. Everyone is different, everyone's food needs are different. I think that there are so many cool possibilities to healthy food and healthy eating — I think more now than ever people will be tuned-in to what they need food-wise and what they need for their own individual health." It has been a year from the Pandemic, and Set the Table is still busy with events and at-home custom chef requests. "I can honestly say that [the pandemic] wasn't anything that anyone was anticipating but we were ready for it which is very strange," Ms. Evans states. "I think it was very serendipitous that things worked out the way that they worked out because it's unfortunate how many businesses have been completely shut down and we were solid."

When the talented Executive Chef Tracy Evans isn’t in the kitchen, you will find her exploring the outdoors, hiking, or tending to her garden. She enjoys Pilates and Gyrotonic Bodywork and is always ready for her next deep tissue massage. Currently, she’s learning how to play the guitar and loves animals so she enjoys visiting with all her client’s furry friends. Her favorite cuisine is Mediterranean, and her favorite drink is jalapeno margarita.

Cater your next LA event, or have a Complimentary Chef Consultation with Ms. Tracy Evans below:

Bookings: https://www.setthetablela.com/contact

Email: Eat@setthetablela.com

Phone number: (310) 308-1447