Concierge Auctions Announces May/June Auction Lineup of over $100 Million in Properties—Most No Reserve

The Retreat at Lick Creek Lodge 713 Navesink River Road 337–337 Belvedere Avenue Calle Gregolina Steen Ranch

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions has released its May/June lineup of over $100 million of luxury properties spanning the globe—the majority offered No Reserve to the highest bidders.

Offerings include a prestigious Belvedere Island estate framing unobstructed views of The Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco Bay & its skyline, featuring a 60-foot indoor pool; a Navesink River estate, just a forty-minute commute from Manhattan, exuding the elegance and luxury of decades past; a Texas Hill Country estate seated on a peninsula overlooking the Pedernales River; a property in the heart of Venice just steps from some of the city’s most iconic sights; and Steen Ranch, 25-acres at the foot of the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

Featured Properties Include:

337–337 Belvedere Avenue | San Francisco Bay Area, CA

Bid June 22–27

Set on the prestigious South side of Belvedere Island, a true masterpiece of contemporary architecture awaits on the sunny side of Belvedere Island, boasting an ideal climate year-round with temperatures ranging from 55 to 85 degrees. Currently listed for $39.5 million, the property and its adjacent lot will sell to the highest bidder in cooperation with top listing agent Olivia Hsu Decker of Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty.

The scale and breathtaking views make for a one-of-a-kind offering. Spanning 11,200± square feet, the estate is ideally positioned to enjoy the best of California with incomparable privacy and safety. Wide windows and multiple sweeping terraces boast vistas from Bay Bridge to Golden Gate, with San Francisco’s iconic skyline between. The Bay, Sausalito, and Mount Tamalpais bring even more natural wonder to the jaw-dropping panorama. Spanning gardens and winding pathways create a scenic way to wander this 1.1557-acre double lot. A coveted large three-car garage and brand-new elevator within offer convenient access to the living room and bedrooms. Soaring ceilings and detailed finishes make every room an escape rivaling a luxury resort. No detail was spared on the magnificent spa floor, complete with a 60-foot indoor enclosed pool, is perfect for lap swimming or relaxing any time of the year. Soak in the hot tub and take in stunning night lights reflected in the calm waters of the Bay.

Steen Ranch | Near Lake Tahoe, NV

Bid June 9–14

At the foot of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Steen Ranch boasts every benefit of serene rural living despite convenient proximity to both Reno and Lake Tahoe. The emerald-green forests and the sound of creeks is juxtaposed by the amenities, nightlife, and international airport of Reno, offering urban comfort only a half hour drive away. Currently listed for $16 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder regardless of the price, in cooperation with Jean Merkelbach of Engel & Volkers Lake Tahoe.

Encompassing over 25 acres, the estate’s landscape features creeks, ponds, lawns, and native flora in all corners except the putting green. Marvel at the architectural masterpiece of the main house, where a pointed copper roof perches atop wood and river-rock. Inside, craftsmen from around the world have created a minimalist atmosphere with uniquely modern features. Floor-to-ceiling windows and vast sliding glass doors throughout the property frame the panoramic vistas of the estate. The formal dining room seems to float, with an oval island of travertine marble suspended over water and anchored on one side to the main living room floor. Soak the day away in the oversized indoor pool beneath a soaring cathedral ceiling. Guests will relish the 1,200 square feet guest house and 3,500 square feet cottage, featuring hand-hewn wood. The estate boasts a five-bay garage, equestrian facilities, greenhouse, and a large central atrium with a fully retractable roof that opens to the sky.

The eight-bedroom 11-bathroom main house was designed by Clarence Mayhew, a prominent San Francisco Architect. This architectural showpiece displays a simple, yet elegant exterior designed to mirror the natural surroundings with pointed copper roofs atop buildings of wood and river rock. The floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass doors are perfectly positioned to enjoy panoramic views of the outdoor landscape and Washoe Lake. The interior showcases minimalist style with uniquely modern features. The dining room appears to float thanks to an oval island of travertine marble suspended over water and anchored on one side to the main living room floor. An oversized indoor pool sits beneath a soaring cathedral ceiling. The state-of-the-art kitchen and primary suite with views of cascading waterfalls. Outside you will find landscaped grounds, boulders, and a putting green. Steen Ranch boasts a 4,800 square foot circular barn with thirteen double stalls, a 4,800 square foot horse arena, and multiple pastures. The barn also offers a private two-bedroom apartment. Separate from the main house are a 1,200 square foot guest house and a neighboring 3,500 square foot historic cottage. The property also includes a 6,000 square foot five-bay garage, a greenhouse, yurt, and 3,800 square foot atrium with a glass roof that opens to the sky. Making the property extremely efficient for today's buyer, 4045 Old US Highway 395 has an abundance of water rights that supply all of the property's water including three spring-fed ponds, three pumphouses, three cold-water wells, and a geothermal well that creates natural hot springs cascading around the property in addition to generating most of the electricity for the home.

Calle Gregolina | Venice, Italy

Bid June 9–14

The property boasts a location just steps from some of the city’s most iconic sights, overlooking the heart of Venice. Claim a window seat under an oversized arched window and gaze at expansive views, including a sea of red tile roofs, the soaring Piazza San Marco bell tower, and a glimpse of the city’s iconic canals. Currently listed for €2.9 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder regardless of the price, in cooperation with Serena Bombassei of Venice Real Estate Knight Frank.

Two distinct apartments offer possibilities, and with permitting, can be combined to create a truly opulent Italian residence. Alternatively, keep the smaller 93± square-meter flat, featuring an open plan living and dining space and dedicated kitchen, for a private guest space or a potential vacation rental. The primary residence spans two floors and features a 13.9-square-meter rooftop terrace with a panoramic view. Sink into the spaciousness and serenity of the owner’s suite and enjoy private enchanting views of the canals. Beamed ceilings, terrazzo tile floors, old hardwoods, and an antique fireplace imbue the residence with warmth and the luxury of a bygone era—all of this and more, just 1.25 miles to Santa Lucia Train Station (10 minutes by ferry) and 10 miles to Marco Polo Airport.

The Retreat at Lick Creek Lodge | Near Austin, TX

Bid May 25–31

Seated on a peninsula overlooking the Pedernales River, the estate offers a view of the river and verdant Texas Hill Country surrounding. Currently listed for $13.5 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder regardless of the price, in cooperation with Susan Barringer of Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

The architecture is a true work of art by famed Austin architect John Covert Watson. John studied organic architecture and had the honor of working alongside Frank Lloyd Wright. Many of his designs are intended to blend into the surrounding setting. The design of the retreat makes an iconic visual statement, appearing from aerial view to resemble natural layered rocks splayed out across the lush Hill Country.

Inside 4002 Tyx Trail you will find grand expanses of glass, locally-harvested wood, towering steel beams, and a distinctive hyperbolic paraboloid roof. The guest lodge welcomes you to the estate, with a winding path through the natural landscape ending at the main residence. Throughout, a careful balance between grand entertaining spaces intended for crowds of any size, and intimate enclaves for smaller gatherings ensure the estate is well-suited for use as an executive retreat or personal getaway.

713 Navesink River Road | Red Bank, NJ

Bid Now–May 26

Current High Bid: $3.3M.

Just a forty-minute commute from Manhattan, the elegance and luxury of decades past is calling from this Navesink River estate. Built in 1927, this 9,000± square foot Colonial Revival has been restored to its original grandeur, with ample upgrades for modern comfort and convenience. Currently listed for $7.999 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder regardless of the price, in cooperation with Kerrin O’Brien of O'Brien Realty LLC.

On par with some of the finest Long Island & Newport Gold Coast mansions of the early 20th century, this estate is among the most remarkable homes in the NJ/NY/CT area, with Hamptons-like living year-round, a 40-minute commute to Manhattan, and picturesque grounds. The home was originally designed by New York City Architect, Arthur C. Jackson. Jackson studied in Paris and graduated from the École des Beaux-Arts, which surely inspired his design of the beautiful and classic 713 Navesink River Road. Architect Arthur C. Jackson was known not only for his work and design in the city, but also of private, country homes outside of Manhattan.

The spectacular mansion cannot be missed, with its custom heated pool and stone pool deck tucked discreetly to the side. Beyond the grand home awaits fruit orchards and a boutique vineyard; the estate’s grapes have proven their merit in wines that have won medals in international competitions. Indoors, discover more at every turn: soaring ceilings and vast windows bathe the spaces in natural light. The curved grand staircase, eight ornate fireplaces, private balconies, and craftsmanship, quality, and woodworking details that would be almost impossible to recreate today, all within a truly welcoming atmosphere.

Additional Properties Include:

1585 San Marcos Pass Road | Santa Barbara, CA

Bid May Now–May 23

Currently Listed for $4.7M. No Reserve.

Current High Bid: $1.3M.

3825 Ocean Drive | Corpus Christi, TX

Bid May 26–31

Currently Listed for $4.2M. No Reserve.

The Mond: 5104 Caroline Street, Unit 603 | Houston, TX

Bid May 26–June 1

Currently Listed for $1.495M. Reserve $999K.

The Mond: 5104 Caroline Street, Unit 403 | Houston, TX

Bid May 26–June 1

Currently Listed for $1.35M. Reserve $875K.

The Mond: 5104 Caroline Street, Unit 703 | Houston, TX

Bid May 26–June 1

Currently Listed for $1.675M. Reserve $1M.

Villa de Pescadores | Cancun, Mexico

Bid June 3–10

Currently Listed for $2.2M. No Reserve.

Condominium in Antaal Cancun | Cancun, Mexico

Bid June 6–10

Currently Listed for $1.5M. No Reserve.

La Mansion | Near Cancun, Bahia Petempich, Mexico

Bid June 9– 16

Currently Listed for $4.75M. No Reserve.

Castello di Solonghello | Monferrato, Piedmont, Italy

Bid June 16–21

Currently Listed for €3.4M. Pre-Sale Estimate: €1M–€2M.

4136 McRae Park Road | Near Toronto, Canada

Bid June 21–28

Currently Listed for $2.99M. No Reserve.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, Concierge Auctions was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Realogy Holdings Corp., the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 32 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.