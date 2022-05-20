DANCES WITH FILMS ANNOUNCE DARK COMEDY THE WRONG GUY AS OFFICIAL SELECTION

Alejandro Montoya Marin, Director of The Wrong Guy

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES , May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Director/producer Alejandro Montoya Marin, one of director Robert Rodriguez’ stars in his 12-part series Rebel Without a Crew brings his new film The Wrong Guy to Dances With Films Festival. Screening June 15th at 5:00 p.m. at the TCL Chinese Theater.

Never a stranger to exorbitant challenges, this time around Montoya Marin directed the short film The Wrong Guy remotely after testing positive for Covid 19.

“I don’t know what was more challenging. Shooting a full-length feature film in 2 weeks with a budget of only $7,000 in Rebel Without a Crew or shooting The Wrong Guy remotely while battling Covid. We faced many challenges. That said, we are very happy with the results and look forward to screening at Dances With Films” said Montoya Marin.

The Wrong Guy is the story of Daniel, on the surface, a contentedly married father of two and assistant bank manager in a small Texas town. Behind literal closed doors, however, he deals with the stresses and boredom of his average life by indulging in delusions of vigilante justice.

Employing mediocre workouts and harmful diets, he believes he's a hero as he enacts revenge on those who've crossed him, by way of petty vandalism. But his actions have new consequences when he is caught "dealing out justice" to the property of a desperate and corrupt government agent who will extort Daniel for all he's worth.

The film was written by Montoya Marin and John Kaler. The Wrong Guy stars Kirk Fox (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Postman), John Kaler (Millenium Bugs) and Jamie Bernadette (NCIS: New Orleans).

Andy Rourke, bass player for The Smiths served as composer.

Kirk Fox is represented by Barry Katz Entertainment and United Talent Agency (UTA), John Kaler is represented by The Acting Group (TAG) Talent Agency, Open Range Management, Presley Talent Agency and Kreativ Media Partners Jamie Bernadette is represented by Artists One, Bold Agency, Presley Talent Agency and SK Management. Alejandro Montoya Marin is represented by Espada PR & Entertainment.