Duncan Aviation and Spectrum Networks partner to deliver Next Generation lighting and wireless connectivity

LaserLight LiFi & Sanitization Solutions

FIFE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duncan Aviation and Spectrum Networks have partnered to deliver Next Generation lighting and wireless connectivity solutions for aircraft in the business aviation industry. These innovative solutions include Spectrum Networks’ Laser based LiFi and Far-UVC technologies.

LiFi, more formally known as light fidelity, is the wireless transmission of data over both visible and invisible light waves offering significant security, bandwidth, and speed advantages over Wi-Fi. Both Duncan Aviation and Spectrum Networks view the incorporation of laser light as the critical step-change to truly “flood” a cabin with multi-Gigabit per second (Gbps) throughput rates, far more supportive of high-resolution video streaming and the proliferation of smart-cabin technologies. Spectrum Networks is also developing a FAR-UVC sanitization capability which can be standalone or incorporated in the same LiFi enabled light fixture. 222nm FAR-UVC is a recent technology development which is both safe for humans and cabin interior soft goods thereby allowing for the continuous sanitization of occupied spaces and surfaces.

The collaborative efforts thus far have included technical productization details, installation considerations and design standards, certification planning, identification of launch customers, and cost structure. Duncan Aviation will further support Spectrum Networks with initial aircraft certification including Supplemental Type Certificates, installation, and other product support activities where mutually beneficial for both companies.

Market availability for both the LiFi and FAR UV technologies is anticipated by the third quarter of this year.

About Duncan Aviation:

Duncan Aviation is an aircraft service provider supporting the aviation needs of business aircraft operators, government agencies, and other aircraft service providers. Services include major and minor airframe inspections, engine maintenance, major retrofits for cabin and cockpit avionics systems, full paint and interior services, engineering and certification services, fabrication and manufacturing services, and preowned aircraft sales and acquisitions. Duncan Aviation also has international aircraft components solutions experts available 24/7/365 at +1 402.475.4125 who can handle any aircraft system problem with immediate exchanges, rotables, loaners or avionics/instrument/accessory repairs and overhauls. Complete service facilities are located in Battle Creek, Michigan; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Provo, Utah. We also have dozens of other facilities strategically located throughout the United States to provide customers with scheduled regional support and the quickest response possible to avionics, engine and airframe Aircraft On Ground (AOG) situations.

For more information about any of Duncan Aviation’s services, call +1 402.475.2611 or visit www.DuncanAviation.aero

About Spectrum Networks LLC:

Spectrum Networks was founded by long time aerospace industry professionals, working to revolutionize lighting and wireless connectivity in aviation. We’re passionate about delivering a reliable solution to dramatically improve wireless content & data distribution while making aircraft cabins safer environments for all. Our mission and focus will steadfastly remain on our customers, creating innovative means to not only advance wireless technologies by harnessing the power of light, but protect those same passengers in aircraft cabins around the world from invisible threats.

To learn more about Spectrum Networks, visit www.spectrumnetworksllc.com or contact the company at info@spectrumnetworksllc.com.

Contacts

Duncan Aviation

www.DuncanAviation.com

1-402-475-2611