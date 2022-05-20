Rive Music Video presents: "Birthday Cake" from Artist Dylan Conrique - Providing Comfort and Hope

Dylan Conrique, artist, songwriter, actress Dylan Conrique, artist, songwriter, actress Dylan Conrique, artist, songwriter, actress Dylan Conrique, artist, songwriter, actress Dylan Conrique, artist, songwriter, actress

Dylan Conrique's "Birthday Cake" Official Music Video- Over 5 Million Views and Climbing

I wrote this song about my best friend's mom who passed away from cervical cancer. I hope this song brings you comfort, and reminds you to keep living life to the fullest.” — Dylan Conrique, artist, songwriter, actress

GILROY, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dylan Conrique, singer, songwriter, and actress, was born on April 13, 2004 in Gilroy, California, USA. She is known for her roles in Henry Danger (2014), The Rookie (2018) and The World's Astonishing News! (2000). At just seventeen years of age, Dylan Conrique is every bit the seasoned performer, dedicated to perfecting her craft while preserving the goofy streak and playful enthusiasm that informs her creativity. Now, with the release of 'Baby Blue', Conrique’s debut EP, the singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress reflects on young love and heartache with all of her trademark candor, showcasing new depths to her multifaceted talent.

Inspired by artists ranging from Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez to Rascal Flatts and Jason Aldean, Baby Blue draws on her love of storytelling to share formative moments in life and love on tracks that are as relatable as they are danceable. "I wrote this song about my best friend's mom who passed away from cervical cancer. I hope this song brings you comfort, and reminds you to keep living life to the fullest" says the artist. While this EP marks Conrique’s first foray into songwriting, it’s clear that she has a knack for distilling emotion into infectious lyrics.

The music video for "Birthday Cake" has received over 5 million views as fans across the world continue to share this heartfelt song like a gift. The American author Dean Koontz once said; "Where there is cake, there is hope. And there is always cake". "Birthday Cake" provides that kind of unfailing hope to the listener. Conrique's lyrics are wise and comforting as she reminds us to live life to the fullest.

When she isn’t molding her unique experiences into universally appealing pop records, Conrique spends her time connecting with her millions of fans across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Also, the artist is working on new music, which will delve deeper into pop and explore her appreciation for country as well. Connect with Conrique on social media so you don't miss a crumb of what's to come.

Dylan Conrique - Birthday Cake (Music Video)