CANCELLED: PennDOT Invites Public to Comment on I-83 South Bridge Project
The Commonwealth Court issued an order on May 18 stopping work related to the Major Bridge P3 initiative. Accordingly we have cancelled the public hearings associated with the project.
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will host a Public Hearing and receive public comment in-person, online and by mail on an Environmental Assessment (EA) prepared for the I-83 South Bridge Project in Dauphin and Cumberland counties.
The I-83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge is a candidate for bridge tolling through the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (MBP3) Initiative, as part of the PennDOT Pathways Program. The Pathways program seeks to identify potential alternative funding solutions for transportation in the state. Under the initiative, tolls collected would be used for the replacement bridges’ construction, maintenance and operation.
The I-83 South Bridge is aging and no longer meets current design standards. Due to anticipated increases in traffic volumes, the bridge and its connections on the West Shore need to be upgraded. By investing in improvements today, we can ensure that the I-83 South Bridge can support the future needs of the Harrisburg region.
The EA, prepared in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, examines the significance of potential impacts to natural, social, economic, and cultural resources from this project and alternatives under consideration. It will determine whether an Environmental Impact Statement would be prepared, or a Finding of No Significant Impacts would be issued.
The public has numerous options to provide comments on this EA:
• Individuals may provide testimony privately in a separate hearing room with a stenographer.
• Written comments may be brought to the in-person hearing, completed at the event and deposited in a comment box, or mailed to: PennDOT District 8, I-83 South Bridge Project, Attn: Derek Mitch, 2140 Herr Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103.
• The public may provide comments through the form available online at www.penndot.gov/i83SouthBridge.
• Comment forms will be provided at the in-person Public Hearing and at locations where the EA is available for review.
The locations where the public can review a physical copy of the EA documents are:
• PennDOT District 8 Office (2140 Herr Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103)
• FHWA Pa. Division (228 Walnut Street, Room 508, Harrisburg, PA 17101)
• McCormick Riverfront Library (101 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101)
• Cleve J Fredricksen Library (100 N 19th Street, Camp Hill, PA 12011)
• Camp Hill Borough (2145 Walnut Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011)
• New Cumberland Borough (1120 Market Street, New Cumberland, PA 17070)
• Lemoyne Borough (510 Herman Avenue, Lemoyne, PA 17043)
• City of Harrisburg (10 N 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101)
• Kline Library (530 S. 29th Street, Harrisburg, PA 17104)
• Bethesda Mission Community Center (1438 Herr Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103)
Those who would like to request translation services can reach out via the project email at i83SouthBridge@pa.gov or hotline number, 717-743-1005. Si usted desea solicitar servicios de traducción, por favor contacte al correo electrónico del proyecto i83SouthBridge@pa.govo llame a la línea directa del proyecto 717-743-1005.
