Berks County: Upcoing Road Work
County: Berks
Municipality: Various
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 23 (Shartlesville) and Exit 30 (Hamburg)
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound for construction work. Work will occur on 05/14, 05/17, and 05/19. Please use caution.
Start date: 5/23/22
Est completion date: 5/26/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 11:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
County: Berks
Municipality: Wyomissing Borough and Spring Township
Road name: US 222
Between: Paper Mill Road and PA 724
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restrictions for work related to the ongoing US 222 Improvement Project. Please use caution.
Start date: 5/23/22
Est completion date: 5/26/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
County: Berks
Municipality: Wyomissing Borough and Spring Township
Road name: US 222
Between: Paper Mill Road and PA 724
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for construction work related to the ongoing US 222 Improvement Project. Work will be occurring starting 7 PM on Friday night through 10 AM Sunday morning. Please use caution and expect delays.
Start date: 5/20/22
Est completion date: 5/22/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 10:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
Change/Update:
County: Berks
Municipality: Bethel Township
Road name: PA 501\Lancaster Avenue
Between: Church Road and Airport Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction both directions.
Start date: 5/23/22
Est completion date: 5/23/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update:
County: Berks
Municipality: Bethel Township
Road name: PA 645/Camp Swatara Road
Between: Spur Road and Musselman Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: 5/24/22
Est completion date: 5/25/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update:
County: Berks
Municipality: Bethel Township
Road name: PA 645/Camp Swatara Road
Between: Little Mountain Road and Camp Swatara
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: 5/26/22
Est completion date: 5/27/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update:
County: Berks
Municipality: City of Reading
Road name: 5th Street Highway
Between: Lancaster Avenue and Allentown Pike
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction both directions.
Start date: 5/23/22
Est completion date: 5/24/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 05:30 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update:
County: Berks
Municipality: Spring Township
Road name: US 422
Between: Shillington Road and Perkasie Avenue
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction both directions.
Start date: 5/24/22
Est completion date: 5/26/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 05:30 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update:
County: Berks
Municipality: -
Road name: PA 10
Between: Main Street and Lancaster Avenue
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction both directions.
Start date: 5/26/22
Est completion date: 5/27/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:30 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update:
County: Berks
Municipality: Centre Township
Road name: Tilden Road
Between: Irish Creek Road and Berne Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: 5/23/22
Est completion date: 5/27/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update:
MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.
# # #