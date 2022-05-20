Berks County: Upcoing Road Work

​



County: Berks

Municipality: Various

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 23 (Shartlesville) and Exit 30 (Hamburg)

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction eastbound for construction work. Work will occur on 05/14, 05/17, and 05/19. Please use caution.

Start date: 5/23/22

Est completion date: 5/26/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 11:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No

Change/Update:



County: Berks

Municipality: Wyomissing Borough and Spring Township

Road name: US 222

Between: Paper Mill Road and PA 724

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions for work related to the ongoing US 222 Improvement Project. Please use caution.

Start date: 5/23/22

Est completion date: 5/26/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No

Change/Update:



County: Berks

Municipality: Wyomissing Borough and Spring Township

Road name: US 222

Between: Paper Mill Road and PA 724

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for construction work related to the ongoing US 222 Improvement Project. Work will be occurring starting 7 PM on Friday night through 10 AM Sunday morning. Please use caution and expect delays.

Start date: 5/20/22

Est completion date: 5/22/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 10:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No

Change/Update:



County: Berks

Municipality: Bethel Township

Road name: PA 501\Lancaster Avenue

Between: Church Road and Airport Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction both directions.

Start date: 5/23/22

Est completion date: 5/23/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update:



County: Berks

Municipality: Bethel Township

Road name: PA 645/Camp Swatara Road

Between: Spur Road and Musselman Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: 5/24/22

Est completion date: 5/25/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update:



County: Berks

Municipality: Bethel Township

Road name: PA 645/Camp Swatara Road

Between: Little Mountain Road and Camp Swatara

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: 5/26/22

Est completion date: 5/27/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update:



County: Berks

Municipality: City of Reading

Road name: 5th Street Highway

Between: Lancaster Avenue and Allentown Pike

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction both directions.

Start date: 5/23/22

Est completion date: 5/24/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 05:30 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update:



County: Berks

Municipality: Spring Township

Road name: US 422

Between: Shillington Road and Perkasie Avenue

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction both directions.

Start date: 5/24/22

Est completion date: 5/26/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 05:30 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update:



County: Berks

Municipality: -

Road name: PA 10

Between: Main Street and Lancaster Avenue

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction both directions.

Start date: 5/26/22

Est completion date: 5/27/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:30 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update:



County: Berks

Municipality: Centre Township

Road name: Tilden Road

Between: Irish Creek Road and Berne Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: 5/23/22

Est completion date: 5/27/22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update:

