Berks County: Upcoing Road Work

​        
 
County:  Berks
Municipality:  Various
Road name:  Interstate 78
Between:  Exit 23 (Shartlesville)  and Exit 30 (Hamburg)
Type of work:  Construction
Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction:  Nighttime
Restriction:  Lane restriction eastbound for construction work. Work will occur on 05/14, 05/17, and 05/19. Please use caution.
Start date:  5/23/22
Est completion date:  5/26/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day):  11:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays?  No
Change/Update: 
 
County:  Berks
Municipality:  Wyomissing Borough and Spring Township
Road name:  US 222
Between:  Paper Mill Road and PA 724
Type of work:  Construction
Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction:  Nighttime
Restriction:  Lane restrictions for work related to the ongoing US 222 Improvement Project. Please use caution.
Start date:  5/23/22
Est completion date:  5/26/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays?  No
Change/Update: 
 
County:  Berks
Municipality:  Wyomissing Borough and Spring Township
Road name:  US 222
Between:  Paper Mill Road and PA 724
Type of work:  Construction
Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction:  24 Hours
Restriction:  Lane restriction both directions for construction work related to the ongoing US 222 Improvement Project. Work will be occurring starting 7 PM on Friday night through 10 AM Sunday morning. Please use caution and expect delays.
Start date:  5/20/22
Est completion date:  5/22/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 10:00 AM
Will rain cause delays?  No
Change/Update: 
 
County:  Berks
Municipality:  Bethel Township
Road name:  PA 501\Lancaster Avenue
Between:  Church Road and Airport Road
Type of work:  Drainage
Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction:  Daytime
Restriction:  Lane restriction both directions.
Start date:  5/23/22
Est completion date:  5/23/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays?  Yes
Change/Update: 
 
County:  Berks
Municipality:  Bethel Township
Road name:  PA 645/Camp Swatara Road
Between:  Spur Road and Musselman Road
Type of work:  Drainage
Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction:  Daytime
Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date:  5/24/22
Est completion date:  5/25/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays?  Yes
Change/Update: 
 
County:  Berks
Municipality:  Bethel Township
Road name:  PA 645/Camp Swatara Road
Between:  Little Mountain Road and Camp Swatara
Type of work:  Drainage
Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction:  Daytime
Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date:  5/26/22
Est completion date:  5/27/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays?  Yes
Change/Update: 
 
County:  Berks
Municipality:  City of Reading
Road name:  5th Street Highway
Between:  Lancaster Avenue and Allentown Pike
Type of work:  Crack Sealing
Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction:  Nighttime
Restriction:  Lane restriction both directions.
Start date:  5/23/22
Est completion date:  5/24/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 05:30 AM
Will rain cause delays?  Yes
Change/Update: 
 
County:  Berks
Municipality:  Spring Township
Road name:  US 422
Between:  Shillington Road and Perkasie Avenue
Type of work:  Crack Sealing
Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction:  Nighttime
Restriction:  Lane restriction both directions.
Start date:  5/24/22
Est completion date:  5/26/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 05:30 AM
Will rain cause delays?  Yes
Change/Update: 
 
County:  Berks
Municipality:  -
Road name:  PA 10
Between:  Main Street and Lancaster Avenue
Type of work:  Pothole Patching
Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction:  Nighttime
Restriction:  Lane restriction both directions.
Start date:  5/26/22
Est completion date:  5/27/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 PM To 03:30 AM
Will rain cause delays?  Yes
Change/Update: 
 
County:  Berks
Municipality:  Centre Township
Road name:  Tilden Road
Between:  Irish Creek Road and Berne Road
Type of work:  Drainage
Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction:  Daytime
Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date:  5/23/22
Est completion date:  5/27/22
Restrictions in effect (time of day):  07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays?  Yes
Change/Update: 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown.   

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555, ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556, sebrown@pa.gov.

# # #

Berks County: Upcoing Road Work

