ADVISORY – ALLENTOWN – TUESDAY – PennDOT, Safety Partners to Highlight Pedestrian Safety

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 5 will join with Colonial Regional Police, Lehigh Township Police, the Bethlehem Health Department and safety partners to hold a media event in Hanover Township urging motorists and pedestrians to observe pedestrian safety laws.

The event will feature police enforcement of pedestrian safety laws. Members of the media are encouraged to participate.

WHAT: PennDOT, safety partners will hold a media event to highlight pedestrian safety.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 24, 2022; 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

WHERE: Hanover Township Community Center, 3660 Jacksonville Road, Bethlehem 18017



MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov

# # #