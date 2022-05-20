PennDOT, Partners Tout Improvements, Safety, and Opportunities for Bicycle Use

Harrisburg, PA – To mark May 20, 2022 as Bike to Work Day in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), rabbittransit and Commuter Services of PA held an event at the Middletown Train Station to highlight improvements and opportunities for cyclists in Pennsylvania.

"PennDOT has taken our Active Transportation Plan and made it a part of everyday business, linking people to their communities by enhancing facilities for biking, walking, and transit," said Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation, Jennie Louwerse. "With our planning and safety resources, PennDOT is focused on making sure that everyone, no matter how they travel, has access to transportation options."

The department makes available information, graphics, and videos to help riders and pedestrians of all ages travel safely. Further demonstrating commitment to safe travel options, the Wolf Administration recently announced 64 projects to improve transportation alternative options and enhance mobility and accessibility across the state. The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is expanding these Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside program investments by providing an additional 43 awards. Another 56 multimodal projects were recently selected for state Multimodal Transportation Fund investments.

"Bike to Work day is a great example of expanded mobility. Providing safe and efficient opportunities is the key to success," said rabbittransit Executive Director Richard Farr. "When we connect bicycles to other modes of transportation, we help individuals travel further, truly enhancing mobility on our communities. All of our fixed route vehicles have bike racks and bikes ride free!"

The new Middletown Train Station which opened to the public in January exemplifies the coordination of rail, car, bus, pedestrian, and bicycle transportation modes through the planning, design, and construction of a multimodal hub.

"Bike Month is an excellent reminder that having a multimodal approach to our transportation network helps meet the needs of our regional commuters and directly supports our mission of reducing traffic congestion and improving air quality," said PA Commuter Services Deputy Project Manager Stacy Newcomer. "The Middletown station and the covered bike racks at this facility are outstanding assets to help commuters travel regionally and ease their decisions to make more sustainable commute choices."

Learn more about cycling and walking in Pennsylvania at www.penndot.pa.gov. Learn more about rabbittransit and Commuter Services of Pennsylvania on their websites.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jan Huzvar, PennDOT, 717-783-8800

# # #

