Line Painting Operations To Begin Next Week in District 12 

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 is advising motorists that line painting operations on Interstate 70 in Washington and Westmoreland counties and Interstate 79 in Greene and Washington counties will occur during daylight hours Monday through Thursday beginning Monday, May 23 until mid-June, weather permitting.

Roadway line painting is an important part of PennDOT’s highway safety initiatives. Paint lines provide direction, delineation, and guidance to motorists.

Motorists who accidentally get paint on their vehicles should immediately wash the paint off with a high-pressure water stream and detergent. Dried paint can be removed with de-natured alcohol and a soft cloth. Generally, PennDOT is not responsible for paint on vehicles.

Motorists should use caution and be aware of changing traffic patterns when driving through the area.

Visit 511pa.com or call 511 from any phone to check traffic conditions on major roadways before traveling.

