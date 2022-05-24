RemoteRetail Deepens Style Expert Offering with REVOLVE Group

Optimizing Personalization to Build Lasting Relationships with your Consumers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RemoteRetail, Inc. (“RemoteRetail”), a Washington, DC-based provider of an on-line platform that enables the delivery of personalized styling services, announced today an expansion of its longstanding business relationship with Revolve Group, Inc., (“Revolve”), a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration. Revolve has relied on RemoteRetail for its Customer Engagement Widget since 2019.

Revolve’s dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established and owned brands. RemoteRetail’s offering enables Revolve’s consumers to build personal profiles and submit styling requests specific to their individual preferences allowing the Style Experts to create highly targeted, visual product suggestions, along with the ability to deliver styling advice. Utilization of RemoteRetail’s platform has empowered Revolve to build a truly personalized one-on-one online experience with each of its consumers by creating deep and lasting relationships, resulting in increased sales, reduced product returns, and longer consumer lifetime value.

Anna Jensen, Co-Founder of RemoteRetail, stated, “It’s been exciting to see the progression of the Revolve Style Expert program and all the positive results and feedback we’ve received from Revolve and its consumers. For the past two years, maintaining customer engagement and loyalty has been challenging for all retailers. Revolve is a brand that continues to stand out in the market by leveraging innovative technologies like the RemoteRetail engagement platform to continue to expand Revolve’s relationship with existing customers and to nurture its relationship with new ones. The inherent DNA of our technology is engaging with experts and consumers anytime, anywhere. Revolve has certainly taken the unique capabilities the RemoteRetail platform provides to the next level.”

“Through our partnership with RemoteRetail, we have been able to further engage our consumers to develop a deeper knowledge of their habits and preferences,” said Kim Contreras, Head Style Expert at Revolve. “The result is a more dynamic and more relevant consumer engagement offering. We’re excited to continue to refine and expand our Style Expert service for our consumers.”

“Through our close collaboration with Revolve, we have not only been able to optimize the consumer experience of the Revolve Style Expert service offering, but the RemoteRetail platform as a whole. The Revolve experience underscores the power and flexibility of RemoteRetail,” said Jensen.



ABOUT RemoteRetail, Inc.

RemoteRetail is a leading Microsoft Azure based platform that enables Brand Associates, in-store and online, to engage in fully remote, personalized, visual conversations with their customers. Our products enable Brand Associates to leverage their expertise and knowledge to provide personal product recommendations and advice via email and SMS. The Platform easily integrates into existing ecommerce product feeds and is implemented quickly. All technology is deployed, trained, conducted and transacted remotely. Since its inception, RemoteRetail has predominantly focused on developing consumer engagement technologies for digital retailers. It has since expanded its offerings with a new division, RemoteHybrid, a digital transformation platform, changing the way companies equip their employees with work-from-anywhere essentials. Consumers and employees alike are seeking streamlined digital experiences. RemoteHybrid has been able to leverage years of innovation and development to bring that same user-centric personalization to the hybrid workforce. Visit www.remoteretail.com and www.remotehybrid.com for more information and to request a demo about our various offerings.