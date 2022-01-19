RemoteRetail Successfully Completes SOC 2 Audit Furthering Its Commitment to Security As It Expands Its Offerings

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RemoteRetail (https://www.remoteretail.com/), a highly personalized procurement platform, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 1 Audit as of September 16, 2021, as it focuses on providing a best-in-class, secure, enterprise platform for its global customer base.

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

“The RemoteRetail team is proud to announce our successful completion of the SOC 2 audit,” said Gary Myers, RemoteRetail’s CTO. “It proves our team’s long-standing dedication to comply with all regulations to keep our customers data safe and secure.”

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

“A SOC 2 audit is a statement about an organization’s commitment to protecting their information.” said Stephanie Oyler-Rankin, SOC Practice Lead at A-LIGN. “As a trusted third-party assessment firm, A-LIGN independently evaluates client data processes and procedures, governance on internal controls and security posture. RemoteRetail’s SOC 2 report validates its commitment to data security and protection, as well as compliance with critical standards to mitigate cybersecurity threats.”

Going forward, RemoteRetail will perform a SOC 2 assessment on an annual basis and can make the report available to current or potential customers upon execution of a non-disclosure agreement. If you are interested in viewing RemoteRetail’s SOC 2 report, please contact RemoteRetail at security@remoteretail.com.

ABOUT REMOTERETAIL

RemoteRetail, a Microsoft Azure-based enterprise solution, helps businesses achieve success by enabling highly personalized customer experiences resulting in unparalleled customer loyalty, increased conversions, and higher profits. A new division of RemoteRetail – RemoteHybrid – exclusively focuses on meeting the emerging needs of employers and employees in an increasingly remote and/or hybrid working environment. The RemoteHybrid platform enhances employee productivity and satisfaction by providing ready global access to pre-approved and pre-paid work-from-anywhere equipment and accessories, while providing a streamlined and cost-efficient avenue for companies to manage what can be a very time consuming and complicated process. Visit: https://www.remoteretail.com/ and https://www.remotehybrid.com for more information.

ABOUT A-LIGN

A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. A-LIGN ASSURANCE is a licensed certified public accounting firm registered as Price and Associates CPAs, LLC. A-LIGN may refer to the entities of both A-LIGN and A-LIGN ASSURANCE collectively as A-LIGN. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.