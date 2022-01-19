Submit Release
News Search

There were 993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,972 in the last 365 days.

RemoteRetail Successfully Completes SOC 2 Audit

RemoteRetail Successfully Completes SOC 2 Audit Furthering Its Commitment to Security As It Expands Its Offerings

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RemoteRetail (https://www.remoteretail.com/), a highly personalized procurement platform, today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 1 Audit as of September 16, 2021, as it focuses on providing a best-in-class, secure, enterprise platform for its global customer base.

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

“The RemoteRetail team is proud to announce our successful completion of the SOC 2 audit,” said Gary Myers, RemoteRetail’s CTO. “It proves our team’s long-standing dedication to comply with all regulations to keep our customers data safe and secure.”

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company’s infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

“A SOC 2 audit is a statement about an organization’s commitment to protecting their information.” said Stephanie Oyler-Rankin, SOC Practice Lead at A-LIGN. “As a trusted third-party assessment firm, A-LIGN independently evaluates client data processes and procedures, governance on internal controls and security posture. RemoteRetail’s SOC 2 report validates its commitment to data security and protection, as well as compliance with critical standards to mitigate cybersecurity threats.”

Going forward, RemoteRetail will perform a SOC 2 assessment on an annual basis and can make the report available to current or potential customers upon execution of a non-disclosure agreement. If you are interested in viewing RemoteRetail’s SOC 2 report, please contact RemoteRetail at security@remoteretail.com.

ABOUT REMOTERETAIL
RemoteRetail, a Microsoft Azure-based enterprise solution, helps businesses achieve success by enabling highly personalized customer experiences resulting in unparalleled customer loyalty, increased conversions, and higher profits. A new division of RemoteRetail – RemoteHybrid – exclusively focuses on meeting the emerging needs of employers and employees in an increasingly remote and/or hybrid working environment. The RemoteHybrid platform enhances employee productivity and satisfaction by providing ready global access to pre-approved and pre-paid work-from-anywhere equipment and accessories, while providing a streamlined and cost-efficient avenue for companies to manage what can be a very time consuming and complicated process. Visit: https://www.remoteretail.com/ and https://www.remotehybrid.com for more information.

ABOUT A-LIGN
A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. A-LIGN ASSURANCE is a licensed certified public accounting firm registered as Price and Associates CPAs, LLC. A-LIGN may refer to the entities of both A-LIGN and A-LIGN ASSURANCE collectively as A-LIGN. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

Anna Jensen
RemoteRetail
+1 202-467-2000
email us here

You just read:

RemoteRetail Successfully Completes SOC 2 Audit

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, IT Industry, Retail, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.