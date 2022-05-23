Submit Release
Falcon Wealth Planning attends NYSE Closing Bell

Falcon Wealth's Certified Financial Planners visit the NYSE. From left to right: Min Song, Zackary Royce, Gabriel Shahin (CEO), Kevin Mayo, Michael Jensen.

Falcon Wealth CEO joins Avantis Investors to participate in New York Stock Exchange's Closing Bell

It’s a bucket list item for almost everyone in the financial industry. It’s definitely one of mine.”
— Gabriel Shahin, CFP®
ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Honored by Avantis Investors, Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc was given the great opportunity to tour New York Stock Exchange and attend the Closing Bell ceremony on Friday, May 20th. The ringing of the bell signifies the beginning and end of the day’s trading. It’s a time-worn tradition and one of the most familiar sites on the news. It also serves to maintain the orderly function of the marketplace by ensuring that no trading is taking place before the opening of the market or after.

Gabriel Shahin, CFP® and CEO of Falcon Wealth Planning, was beyond excited to be there, even if he wasn’t standing on the podium. “It’s too big of a deal to miss,” Gabriel said. “Ringing the closing bell is a bucket list item for almost everyone in the financial industry. It’s definitely one of mine. Falcon will get there one day.” Gabriel was joined by a selected group of Falcon’s Certified Financial Planners to represent the company.

About Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning is a full-service Financial Planning Firm designed to help clients achieve their financial goals while controlling their taxes, fees, and the risk they take on their investments. We specialize in comprehensive financial planning. We are a FEE ONLY Registered Investment Advisor that specializes in tax-efficient retirement income and helping our clients achieve their financial goals.

