Jesse Mills, MD Wins Best of Los Angeles Award - “Best Men's Health Book - 2022”: Titled 'A Field Guide to Men's Health'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jesse Mills, MD, top leading doctor in Los Angeles and urologist and director of The Men’s Clinic at UCLA, wins Best of Los Angeles Award “Best Men's Health Book - 2022”: titled 'A Field Guide to Men's Health: Eat Right, Stay Fit, Sleep Well, and Have Great Sex'― available in Forever Paperback – and Published on January 18, 2022," according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,500 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Jesse Mills, MD into our BoLAA family."

Jesse Mills, MD, is a leading expert in the field of men’s health and sexual and reproductive medicine. He is a graduate of the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, trained in general surgery and urology at the University of Colorado, and completed a fellowship in male reproductive medicine and microsurgery at Baylor College of Medicine. In his award-winning book, Dr. Mills finds that men, in general, are not as engaged in health care as their female counterparts. Jesse Mills, MD states "most men won’t go to the doctor unless their arm or penis is broken." His new book, "A Field Guide to Men’s Health," offers in-depth, yet easy-to-digest, health tips that men can apply to improve their overall health.

Dr. Mills discussed the evolving spectrum of men’s health and his new book. “I call it a field guide because it’s a wilderness out there when it comes to health care,” Dr. Mills said. “If you open up your social media feed, you’re going to get bombarded with ads telling you to take this supplement and do these exercises. You can become completely overwhelmed. With this book, you can open to any page and learn something. It’s a continuous book, so you can read it cover to cover or you can open it up to a section that pertains to you, like fertility, weight gain or optimizing your libido. You’re going to learn something that you can actualize that day.”

A Field Guide to Men’s Health boasts seven chapters that cover topics such as sex, strength and fitness, nutrition, resetting the body, immunity, and fertility, among others. Dr. Mills, a UCLA alum, was an undergrad literature major. His journey in medicine started after he graduated. His two areas of study allowed him to combine two passions. “I wanted to find a way to meld my love for writing with my love for medicine while taking good care of people across the spectrum,” Dr. Mills said. Physicians hold a unique position in society, he said, where they interact with the richest of the rich and the poorest of the poor. However, they can provide high-quality health care at any entry point.

Dr. Mills is one of the leading doctors in Los Angeles whose practice is devoted solely to men. He has won several awards including "LGBTQ Champion Doctor," and "Top Doctors," given by Los Angeles Magazine, winning consecutively in the years 2019, 2020, 2021, and scoring again this year in 2022. His new Paperback Novel, 'A Field Guide to Men’s Health' shows, in the simplest and most effective way possible, how to manage the cornerstones of a healthy life while improving your chances for making it a long one, too. Including topics that range from cardiovascular health, diet and nutrition, movement, sexual health‚ and lifestyle - with tips on everything from managing stress—reducing it, embracing it—to the importance of vitamin D. Above all, make Dr. Mills tenets the three pillars of a healthy life: Eat less, move more, sleep more. We are extremely honored to include Jesse Mills, MD to our award-winning community Best of Los Angeles Award, and present to him the “Best Men's Health Book - 2022” Award this year upon his new men's health publication's release.

Jesse Mills, MD has had a medical practice devoted solely to men’s health since 2008, and specializes mainly in andrology and urology practices. He founded the first comprehensive men’s clinic in Colorado, the Center for Men’s Health at TUCC, in 2013, and founded the Men’s Clinic at UCLA, where he currently serves as director, in 2016. In his role with UCLA Health, Dr. Mills serves as a medical consultant to the LA Lakers and LA Dodgers. He is also on the faculty of the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is an associate professor of urology at UCLA. He sees over 3,000 new patients yearly for conditions as diverse as low testosterone, erectile dysfunction, male infertility, and Peyronie’s Disease and lectures internationally on men’s health topics. He has authored multiple peer-reviewed scientific papers and book chapters that may cure the average reader of insomnia. His clinical specialties revolve around men's health and include male hormone management, sexual and ejaculatory dysfunction, male fertility, and Peyronie's disease. He also has a special interest in restoring fertility and sexuality in men with spinal cord injuries.

You can find Jesse Mills, MD mainly at his primary office location in Santa Monica, listed below:

