Senator Barbara Anne Washington Secures Funding for Apiary Program

Jefferson City — State Sen. Barbara Anne Washington, D-Kansas City, secured $250,000 in the Missouri state operating budget for the upcoming 2023 fiscal year for an apiary program. The goal of the program is to establish bee hives on vacant urban lots, creating bee farms (apiaries) that pollinate nearby food gardens.

“At a time when we see pollinator populations continue to decline, it’s important we do all we can to support safe, sustainable environments for insects such as bees to live, feed and grow,” Sen. Washington said. “I’m glad to see the Legislature support this kind of initiative, which improves not just our communities, but our ecosystem as a whole as well.”

Throughout her time in the General Assembly, Sen. Washington has been an advocate for efforts to strengthen urban agriculture across the state. Funding for the apiary program is contained within House Bill 3006, which now heads to the governor’s desk for his consideration. For more information, please contact Sen. Washington’s office at 573-751-3158.

###