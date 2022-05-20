Submit Release
News Search

There were 665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,572 in the last 365 days.

Senator Barbara Anne Washington Secures Funding for Apiary Program

Jefferson City —  State Sen. Barbara Anne Washington, D-Kansas City, secured $250,000 in the Missouri state operating budget for the upcoming 2023 fiscal year for an apiary program. The goal of the program is to establish bee hives on vacant urban lots, creating bee farms (apiaries) that pollinate nearby food gardens.

“At a time when we see pollinator populations continue to decline, it’s important we do all we can to support safe, sustainable environments for insects such as bees to live, feed and grow,” Sen. Washington said. “I’m glad to see the Legislature support this kind of initiative, which improves not just our communities, but our ecosystem as a whole as well.”

Throughout her time in the General Assembly, Sen. Washington has been an advocate for efforts to strengthen urban agriculture across the state. Funding for the apiary program is contained within House Bill 3006, which now heads to the governor’s desk for his consideration. For more information, please contact Sen. Washington’s office at 573-751-3158.

###

You just read:

Senator Barbara Anne Washington Secures Funding for Apiary Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.