Burgum appoints Sadie Hanson as student member on North Dakota Board of Higher Education

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today appointed University of North Dakota student Sadie Hanson to a one-year term as the student representative on the state Board of Higher Education.

Hanson, who will be a senior this fall at the University of North Dakota, is studying public affairs and marketing as well as pursuing a master’s in public administration. She has served as the commissioner of governmental affairs for UND Student Government, is a member of UND’s Strategic Planning Committee and Student Ambassadors, and is involved in a variety of community groups.

“Sadie’s experience in student leadership positions across UND and Grand Forks make her well-positioned to represent her peers and drive transformational change for the future of North Dakota’s higher education system,” Burgum said.

Hanson’s term on the board begins July 1. Burgum expressed his gratitude to current student member Gracie Lian for her service on the board.

The Board of Higher Education has eight voting members appointed by the governor, including one student member, and two non-voting members who represent the North Dakota University System’s faculty and staff. The board oversees the system’s 11 public colleges and universities.