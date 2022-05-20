Press Releases

05/20/2022

Governor Lamont Reappoints Major General Francis Evon, Jr. As Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is reappointing Major General Francis Evon, Jr. to serve another four-year term as adjutant general of the Connecticut National Guard. He has served in the role since July 2018.

Major General Evon has more than 30 years of military service and leadership experience. Prior to being appointed adjutant general, he was an assistant adjutant general of the Connecticut Army National Guard and deputy commissioner of the Connecticut Military Department.

“In his role as adjutant general, Major General Evon has shown the utmost level of professionalism, leadership, and dependability, and he has done a tremendous job leading the Connecticut National Guard,” Governor Lamont said. “Particularly over these last couple of years as we’ve dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and several severe storms, he has repeatedly coordinated troops and resources so that the people of Connecticut have the tools they need to stay safe. He is an honorable, experienced commander. I am grateful for his service, and I look forward to continuing our work together.”

The adjutant general is responsible to the governor and the chief of the National Guard Bureau for providing operationally trained, equipped, and mission-ready forces to support both U.S. mobilization requirements and state emergency operations to include developing and coordinating counter-terrorism and domestic preparedness contingencies. The adjutant general implements policies, programs, and plans as the direct link to all state-assigned National Guard resources, providing information and evaluation, issue resolution, and action recommendations.

Major General Evon began his military career in 1985 as an enlisted anti-tank crewman in the Combat Support Company, 2nd Battalion, 102nd Infantry of the Connecticut Army National Guard. He was commissioned through the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps in 1989. He has held command leadership positions at the company, battalion, and brigade levels. He served as commander of the 1st Battalion, 102nd Infantry in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom from November 2009 to November 2010.

He has earned numerous awards and decorations throughout his career, including the Legion of Merit award for his exceptionally meritorious conduct, the Bronze Star Medal for his service in a combat zone, and the National Defense Service Medal with a Bronze Service Star. He holds a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Connecticut, and a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.