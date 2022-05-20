Route 65 Ohio River Boulevard Overnight Single-lane Restrictions Next Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) in Sewickley and Glenfield boroughs, Allegheny County will occur Monday through Wednesday nights, May 23-25 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 65 in both directions between Walnut Street in Sewickley Borough and the Neville Island Bridge in Glenfield Borough daily from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. Crews will conduct concrete sawing and sealing work.

Lindy Paving will be performing the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

