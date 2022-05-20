Secretary Merrill Releases List of Non-Compliant Political Committees

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday, May 20, 2022—MONTGOMERY, AL—The Alabama Fair Campaign Practices Act (FCPA) governs how Principal Campaign Committees (PCC) and Political Action Committees (PAC) report campaign finance activities, such as contributions and expenditures.

Each year, PCCs and PACs are required to file an annual report that outlines all of their unreported campaign finance activity. The annual report must be submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office no later than January 31st of the succeeding year.

This year, more than 1,590 PCCs and PACs were required to file their 2021 Annual Report by the January 31, 2022 deadline. As of today, 125 of those organizations are not in compliance with state law. A list of these organizations has already been released to the Attorney General’s Office, the appropriate local District Attorney Office, and the Alabama Ethics Commission.

“In the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, we work diligently each and every day to make sure that it is easier to vote and harder to cheat,” Secretary Merrill stated, “Maintaining transparency and accountability for campaign committees and political action committees is vital to the elections process in the State of Alabama.”

A full list of the non-compliant PCCs and PACs is available here.

